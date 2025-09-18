ModernGhana logo
Ken Agyapong secures 15,000 acres of land for Africa's largest Pharmaceutical Hub 

Ken Agyapong, chiefs and other officers inspect site
One of the leading contenders for the presidential candidate slot of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has, in a monumental step towards boosting Ghana’s pharmaceutical industry, successfully secured some 15,000 acres of land at Gomoa Okyerɛko.

The land is expected to be used to establish what promises to be Africa’s largest pharmaceutical hub.

The project, announced by the former Member of Parliament for Assin Central, is set to "transform the region into a global pharmaceutical powerhouse, providing ample job opportunities, promoting local businesses, and strengthening the nation’s healthcare sector."

In a post shared via socials, he wrote, "Today, we met with key stakeholders, including local chiefs and investors to inspect the site. The meeting was a momentous occasion, marking the beginning of what is expected to be a game-changing development for both the local community and the entire country."

Out of the 15,000 acres of land, 100 is to be used for pharmaceutical, while the rest will be used for ethanol production, plantations for maize and cassava and other raw materials needed to power the industry.

Community members have expressed their enthusiasm and gratitude for the project, seeing it as a catalyst for growth and economic advancement.

The pharmaceutical hub is anticipated to foster a robust ecosystem for the production and distribution of medicine, while also attracting international investors and creating thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities.

Kennedy Agyapong’s vision for this initiative is to position Ghana as a leader in Africa’s pharmaceutical sector, providing affordable and high-quality medicines not just for local consumption but for export across the continent.

The project, when completed, will undoubtedly be a milestone in the nation’s industrialisation efforts, while also empowering the community of Gomoa Okyerɛko in the Central Region to thrive.

This landmark project marks a significant contribution to Ghana’s economic growth and reinforces the potential of the private sector to drive large-scale, impactful development.

The local leaders and residents eagerly anticipate the transformative effects the hub will bring to the region and the country at large.

