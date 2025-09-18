ModernGhana logo
Collaboration, innovation key to insurance growth - SIC MD

Business & Finance Mr James Agyenim-Boateng
THU, 18 SEP 2025
Mr James Agyenim-Boateng

The Managing Director of SIC Insurance PLC, Mr James Agyenim-Boateng, has underscored the need for collaboration and innovation for the growth of the insurance industry.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Regal Reinsurance Training in Accra on Wednesday, he noted that, training programmes contribute significantly to building a stronger, more resilient insurance ecosystem not just for the individual institutions but for the entire market.

“At SIC, not only are our promises sacred, we strongly believe that the future of insurance lies in collaboration, innovation and continuous learning. We also understand the critical role that reinsurance plays, not only as financial tool but as a cornerstone of stability, sustainability and confidence in our industry,” he said.

Mr Agyenim-Boateng advised the trainees not only to apply what they have learnt but to share it, urging them to challenge old assumptions and build smarter partnerships.

“Let me reaffirm SIC’s commitment to supporting initiatives that elevate industry standards, strengthen local capacity and deepen cooperation within the insurance and reinsurance community,” he said.

Eric Joe Ayivi
Eric Joe Ayivi

body-container-line