2024 defeat painful, but NPP will reorganise for 2028 general elections — Hackman

NPP Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Council of Elders, Hackman Owusu-Agyemang
THU, 18 SEP 2025
Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Council of Elders, Hackman Owusu-Agyemang

The Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Council of Elders, Hackman Owusu-Agyemang, has described the party’s loss in the 2024 general elections as painful.

He, however, stressed that the opposition party will work tirelessly to rebuild and reorganise its base to return stronger for the 2028 polls.

Speaking on Accra-based Joy News on Thursday, September 18, Owusu-Agyemang reflected on the NPP’s evolution and its contribution to Ghana’s democratic journey.

“It’s painful, but as I said, never say die, and we are going to do everything possible to make sure that the party reorganises itself and goes on for the elections in 2028,” he said.

His comments follow what many describe as the NPP’s worst electoral defeat since the return to constitutional rule in 1992.

The party, which had vowed to “break the eight,” lost the presidential race by a margin of 1.6 million votes to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, John Dramani Mahama.

The NPP also suffered heavy parliamentary losses, with its seats dropping from 137 to 88, and later to 87 after the recent Akwatia by-election.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

