CDA Consult urges female journalists to prioritize breast cancer screening

Mr Francis Ameyibor, Executive Director of the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) on Wednesday called on female journalists to prioritize breast cancer screening, saying “don’t only participate in covering breast cancer events, take part in it.”

“Breast cancer is a significant health threat to women, and female journalists are not immune to this disease. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), breast cancer is the most common cancer among women worldwide, with approximately 2.3 million new cases diagnosed in 2020 alone,” Mr Ameyibor revealed.

Mr Ameyibor noted that as part of global and national events to commemorate the 2025 Breast Cancer Awareness Month of October, CDA Consult in collaboration with the Rabito Clinic, has rolled out a comprehensive free breast cancer education and screening for female journalists at their doorsteps.

He said the two institutions have selected about nine media houses and institutions where between October 2nd and 30, health professionals from Rabito Clinic will mount a center to educate and offer free screening for female journalists.

The CDA Consult and Rabito Clinic breast cancer awareness campaign is on the theme: “Female journalist, your story matters. Don't let breast cancer silence you.”

Mr Ameyibor, who is a holistic health advocate stressed that female journalists often face unique challenges that can make it difficult for them to prioritise their health.

“Long working hours, tight deadlines, and high levels of stress can all contribute to neglect of their own health needs. Additionally, the pressure to meet deadlines and produce high-quality work can lead to burnout and exhaustion.

“It is essential for female journalists to be aware of the risks of breast cancer and take proactive steps to protect their health. We want to make it easier for you to get screened; all female journalists are therefore encouraged to participate in the CDA Consult/Rabito Clinic Free Female Journalists Breast Cancer Screening,” Mr Ameyibor noted

Naa Professor Edmund N. Delle Chiir VIII Founder and President of Rabito Group of Clinics in an interview stressed that as the world creates awareness about the dangers of breast cancer and the need for regular screening, which can help detect the disease at an early stage, when it is more treatable, “we urged female journalists not only to be interested in the news stories but also to get screened.”

Naa Prof Delle Chiir VIII who is also the Paramount Chief of the Nandom Traditional Area encouraged Ghanaians especially journalists, to eat a balanced diet, exercise regularly, and avoid excessive alcohol consumption, as these, among others, can help reduce the risk of breast cancer.

“Get screened for breast cancer and maintain a healthy lifestyle. As a female journalist, don’t only provide news coverage; actively participate, get screened and reduce the risk of developing this disease, and continue to tell the stories that matter,” he emphasised.

Breast cancer screening is crucial for early detection and treatment. Regular screening can help identify breast cancer at an early stage, when it is more treatable.

The WHO recommends mammography screening for women aged 50-69 years. However, women with a family history of breast cancer or other risk factors may need to start screening earlier.