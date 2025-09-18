ModernGhana logo
Biggest hurdle to Asiedu Nketiah's presidential ambition is his looks — Martin Kpebu

Headlines NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiahleft and Lawyer Martin Kpebu
THU, 18 SEP 2025
NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah[left] and Lawyer Martin Kpebu

Private legal practitioner and political commentator Martin Kpebu says the biggest hurdle to National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah’s presidential ambition is public perception about his appearance.

The debate over Asiedu Nketiah’s presidential prospects has intensified after he began a post-election thank-you tour, a move many believe is intended to position him strongly ahead of the party’s flagbearer contest.

In reaction, lawyer Kpebu noted that even though the veteran politician enjoys massive goodwill within the party, many, including late former President Jerry John Rawlings believe he doesn't have the “presidential look.”

However, speaking on Accra-based Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Thursday, September 18, the vocal commentator stated that the optics alone does not determine who can be a good President, citing former President Akufo-Addo’s performance.

“The elephant in the room is that, when it comes to optics generally, speaking bluntly; the issue is that Asiedu Nketiah doesn’t usually look the part. But I’m sure it can be managed, because then we look beyond optics. People have said it several times that Akufo-Addo came with accent and the swag, but ended up as the worst President with corruption,” he stated.

Despite this, Mr. Kpebu believes Asiedu Nketiah stands a real chance of winning the presidency if he chooses to contest the 2028 primaries and secures the party’s ticket.

He explained that the NDC’s current popularity and the margin of victory in the 2024 elections give the ruling party a strong advantage over the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“It’s possible for him [Asiedu Nketiah] to become President, because the NDC still has a lot of goodwill. If you look at the difference between the votes garnered by John Mahama and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, it’s over 1.6 million votes.

Isaac Donkor
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issues

Comments

Nana Ama | 9/18/2025 7:26:46 PM

A Nketia 😊He looks and sounds like a concert man...I wont take him serous at all!

Comments1
