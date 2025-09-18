ModernGhana logo
TaTU Alumni Association calls for independent investigation into police brutality against student protesters

By Ibrahim Nurudeen || Contributor
THU, 18 SEP 2025

The Tamale Technical University Alumni Association has called for an immediate and independent investigation into the violent police crackdown on a recent student protest on campus, which left at least four students injured.

In a strongly worded press statement signed by its National President, Engr. Dr. Jamal-Deen Kukurah, the Association condemned what it described as the "unprovoked and disproportionate use of force" by officers of the Ghana Police Service.

The protest, organized by the Students’ Representative Council (SRC) and the Graduate Students’ Association of Ghana (GRASAG), was intended to draw attention to deteriorating infrastructure, rising tuition fees, and alleged administrative mismanagement.

According to the Association, the situation escalated when police opened fire on unarmed demonstrators, resulting in multiple gunshot injuries. The victims are currently receiving treatment at the university’s health facility.

The Alumni Association is demanding a full-scale independent probe into the actions of the police officers involved, stressing that those found responsible for the use of live ammunition against students must be prosecuted. It is also calling for a public apology from both the Ghana Police Service and the university’s administration.

“This blatant abuse of power is not only unjustified but also a gross violation of the fundamental human rights of the students,” the statement said. “We expect accountability at the highest level.”

Beyond the investigation, the Association is pushing for institutional reforms and systemic changes to prevent such incidents from recurring. It further demanded fully funded medical and psychological support for the injured students, as well as a stakeholder dialogue to address the root causes of the protest.

The Association also criticized the university management’s decision to involve the police, rather than opting for dialogue with student leaders. “This represents a failure of leadership, a breach of trust, and a clear disregard for the welfare of the student body,” it stated.

Calling on the Ministry of Education, the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission, and other relevant bodies to intervene, the Association emphasized the need for urgent action to restore trust and ensure a safer, more responsive academic environment.

The statement ended with a call for calm and a collective effort towards justice, accountability, and lasting solutions.

