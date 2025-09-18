Manasseh Azure lauds Ablakwa for honoring Ghana’s global ambassadors with diplomatic passports

Ghanaians awarded with Diplomatic passports

Ghanaian journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has praised the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, under the leadership of Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, for awarding diplomatic passports to distinguished Ghanaians who have projected the nation positively on the global stage through their talents.

Among the recipients are Ibrahim Mahama, the internationally acclaimed visual artist renowned for his large-scale installations on history, labor, and material culture; Wode Maya, an influential travel vlogger who showcases Africa’s beauty, people, and entrepreneurial spirit; Rocky Dawuni, the Grammy-nominated reggae musician known for championing peace, cultural pride, and environmental sustainability; Anita Erskine, a media entrepreneur advancing women’s empowerment, youth development, and pan-African conversations; and Dentaa Amoateng MBE, an entrepreneur building Ghana-diaspora ties through the GUBA Awards and GUBA Enterprise.

According to Manasseh, the initiative reflects a refreshing shift from recognizing only political figures to celebrating talented citizens who enhance Ghana’s global image. By honoring these individuals, the government not only acknowledges their contributions but also encourages other Ghanaians excelling in diverse fields to showcase the nation’s potential.

The move leverages recipients’ influence to promote trade, tourism, cultural exchange, and soft power diplomacy. It also aligns with Ghana’s broader efforts to strengthen diaspora engagement, building on initiatives such as the 2019 “Year of Return.”

The honorees expressed gratitude, describing the recognition as validation of their efforts in promoting Ghana internationally. Manasseh commended Minister Ablakwa and his team for what he described as an innovative approach to honoring the nation’s true global ambassadors.