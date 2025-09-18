"Posterity will not forgive us if we fail to nurture the youth of our great party" — Dr Adutwum

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, a presidential hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Election 2028, has reaffirmed his commitment to empower the youth of the party economically.

He said: “My vision for the youth of our party is broader because they remain the gatekeepers of our great party and my presidential ambition.”

Dr Adutwum said this in a statement issued by his campaign team after he addressed a forum on African educators and copied to the media.

The statement indicated that “posterity will not forgive us if we fail to nurture the youth of our great party and we must do more to empower and create opportunities for them to contribute meaningfully to the progressive growth and development of the NPP.”

It said: “My vision for the NPP youth prioritises their welfare and the party will fail them if we don’t create the right environment for them to thrive.”

The statement highlighted the exceptional contributions of Dr Adutwum, a former Minister of Education and Member of Parliament (MP) towards the smooth implementation of the Free Senior High School (FSHS) programme and advancing the nation’s STEM education.

It said: “In fact, his contributions to the establishment of the new STEM schools and the upgrade of the TVET institutions in the country remain unparallel.” He added, “these a number of his achievements are clear indications that Dr Adutwum commits to creating a pathway for our young people to succeed.”

The statement indicated that: “Education should not only prepare students for jobs, but equip them to create jobs for themselves and to transform their lives and communities.”