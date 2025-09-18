ModernGhana logo
'Investigate Bawumia over alleged illicit enrichment, breach of political financing laws' — Movement for Change to OSP

Headlines Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumialeft and lead petitioner Solomon Owusu
THU, 18 SEP 2025
Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia[left] and lead petitioner Solomon Owusu

Leading members of the Movement for Change have petitioned the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to investigate former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia over alleged corruption, illicit enrichment, and breaches of Ghana’s political financing laws.

The petition, dated September 15, signed by Solomon Owusu, Andrew Appiah-Danquah, and Edwin Godwin Buckman, was submitted to the OSP’s office in Accra.

It follows a statements by Dr. Bawumia during his ongoing flagbearer campaign in which he reportedly boasted of purchasing more than 300 pickup vehicles for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and and contributed the bigger position of the party’s 2024 presidential campaign.

According to the petitioners, the scale of these financial claims raises serious questions about the source of the funds and the possibility of abuse of public office during his tenure as Vice President and 2024 NPP flagbearer.

“The acquisition of over 300 pickup vehicles suggests access to extraordinary financial resources that demand verification of their origin and legitimacy,” the petition stated in part.

They cited provisions of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, the Political Parties Act, and the Anti-Money Laundering Act as the legal basis for their request.

They believe the statements attributed to Dr. Bawumia demonstrate a “reasonable suspicion” of corruption and potential breaches of Ghana’s strict political funding requirements.

“As a former Vice President and politically exposed person, Dr. Bawumia’s ability to raise such unprecedented sums gives rise to a reasonable suspicion of abuse of influence, conflict of interest, or diversion of public resources,” the petition stressed.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

