ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Let The Police Wake Up

By Daily Guide
Editorial Let The Police Wake Up
THU, 18 SEP 2025

During President John Mahama's engagement with the media at Jubilee House recently, he proffered a way out of the occasional brutal assault by the police on journalists performing their legitimate assignments by law enforcement officers.

His attention was especially drawn to the incident at the Ablekuma North re-run. While he took exception to the anomaly, he advised that the police engage the media with a view to obviating such occurrences.

The country witnessed on social media how a senior police officer, indeed a Divisional Commander, assaulted a journalist during the election re-run. This was what prompted the concern from a journalist.

Although the Police Administration issued a statement explaining that the defaulting senior officer had been interdicted, many were      doubtful such an action was really taken against the cop.

These days, many do not believe statements from the police.

As if that is not enough for Ghanaians, social media splashed a nasty scene from Tamale a couple of days ago, the subject of this commentary. Students on a peaceful demonstration at the Tamale Technical University over school fees hike by the authorities clashed with the police.

Some of the students suffered various degrees of injuries when the police pounced upon them. With young boys and girls now in tertiary institutions, it can only be imagined the ages of the students at the receiving end of exuberant police officers who used their batons lavishly.

One of the students was graphically showed being kicked by a uniformed cop, a video which parents should not see. So bad was it that the images and videos were spread across social media as a protest. Expectedly, the crude management of the demonstration by the police attracted national conversation, with most people demanding that the police be given a new orientation on civility.

We could not resist remembering the apartheid era in South Africa where high-handed cops assaulted citizens with iron fists, actions which sometimes led to fatalities, when the Tamale police brutality made a showing on social media.

With the identity of the assaulting cops clearly showed on social media, we await a statement from the Police Administration and the action that is going to be taken against those found guilty of meting out the brutish conduct on the students.

Such statements might fail in calming tempers of especially parents.

The training manuals of the police at both recruit and officer cadet levels must be upgraded to include civic education within the context of a democratic setting.

Police officers should shed the colonial days' standard of high-handed law enforcement techniques.

Law enforcement officers should note that they are subservient to the civil authorities, their salaries charged on the public purse.

Such uncouth conduct by some police officers, when they are deployed to manage demonstrations, should have no place in our democratic setting.

Police commanders under who such personnel operate should be held responsible for acts of unruliness and brutalities.

It is only when decent conduct and proper civic education are imparted to recruits and cadets, not forgetting punishing defaulting officers, would such animalistic behaviour stop.

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

NAIMOS, soldiers reclaim Atwima Mponua Forest from galamseyers in major crack down NAIMOS, soldiers reclaim Atwima Mponua Forest from galamseyers in major crack do...

1 hour ago

W/R: No breathing space for galamsey as security forces raid Ankobra River in sweeping crackdown W/R: No breathing space for galamsey as security forces raid Ankobra River in sw...

1 hour ago

National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah Mahama’s government is increasingly becoming lawless — Ahiagbah on US deportee a...

1 hour ago

A Deputy National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Kamal-Deen Abdula Let’s transfer CJ appointment and removal powers from President to Legal Council...

1 hour ago

Ghanas first President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah Group pushes for GH¢500 banknote to honour Nkrumah on 116th birthday

2 hours ago

National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah "Don't be like NPP doing a contest to hell, they're enumerating the sins and fau...

2 hours ago

Campus is calm, secure — Takoradi Technical University denies students clash with police 'Campus is calm, secure' — Takoradi Technical University denies students clash w...

2 hours ago

Royal Nursing College ordered to shut down after four years without accreditation Royal Nursing College ordered to shut down after four years without accreditatio...

2 hours ago

Managing News Editor of the Newcenta newspaper, Elvis Darko Ghana’s constitution has rendered judiciary the weakest arm of government — Elvi...

3 hours ago

A dedicated selfie space in the womens restroom of Zaza, a restaurant and lounge in Lagos, offers patrons over-the-top decor and mirrors. By OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT (AFP) In Nigeria's nightclubs, the bathroom selfie is king - or, rather, queen

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line