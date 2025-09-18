Ghana records decline in producer inflation to 3% in August 2025

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has reported a slowdown in producer inflation for August 2025, with the Producer Price Index (PPI) falling to 3.0 percent year-on-year from July’s 3.6 percent.

In a statement signed by Government Statistician Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu, the GSS explained that the PPI tracks the average changes over time in prices received by domestic producers across industries—excluding construction—and services. Month-on-month, the index rose moderately by 2.1 percent, signaling a mild increase in producer prices between July and August.

Within the industrial sector, the Industrial Producer Price Index (I-PPI) inflation rate dropped to 3.5 percent in August, down from 4.1 percent in July, while monthly industrial producer prices rose 2.4 percent. Mining and quarrying led the sector, climbing 4.9 percent year-on-year to 355.6 points after rebounding from a dip in May.

The manufacturing sector recorded annual inflation of 1.6 percent, while electricity and gas surged by 6.9 percent. Water supply, sewerage, and waste management remained relatively stable, rising 3.4 percent. Thirteen of the 23 major manufacturing groups saw inflation above the sector average, with motor vehicles, trailers, and semi-trailers (35.8 percent) and leather products (33.2 percent) leading. Conversely, refined petroleum products (-11.8 percent) and basic metals (-11.2 percent) experienced deflation.

Construction sector inflation, as measured by the Construction Producer Price Index (C-PPI), slowed to 4.3 percent from 5.3 percent in July, with a month-on-month decline of 0.6 percent. Civil engineering projects posted the highest sub-sector inflation at 11.6 percent, largely driven by utility construction, while building construction saw a sharp 11.2 percent year-on-year drop. Specialized construction activities, including building completion and finishing, eased from 8.2 percent in July to 7.6 percent in August.

Service sector producer prices also fell, registering a rare deflation of 0.3 percent year-on-year, a steep 5.3 percentage point drop from July’s 5.0 percent. Month-on-month, service prices inched up 0.4 percent. Transport and storage led the declines with an 8.0 percent annual drop, while accommodation and food services fell 3.1 percent. Food and beverage service activities slowed significantly to 5.6 percent from 10.8 percent in July, while information and communication remained the most stable sub-sector, increasing modestly by 1.5 percent.

The GSS cautioned that the August 2025 figures are provisional and may be revised as more data becomes available.