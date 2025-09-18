ModernGhana logo
Over 1,000 security personnel deployed for Asantehemaa’s burial

  Thu, 18 Sep 2025
Kumasi Metropolitan Security Council, led by Richard Agyeman Boadi, has announced the deployment of more than 1,000 security personnel to enforce a curfew imposed by the Manhyia Palace as part of the burial arrangements for the late Asantehemaa, Nana Ama Konadu Yiadom III.

The curfew, which takes effect from 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 18, 2025, is aimed at ensuring peace, order, and smooth coordination of activities during the royal funeral.

Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, together with a delegation of Municipal Chief Executives (MMCEs), paid their last respects to the late queen at the Manhyia Palace. Speaking to the media during the visit, Mr. Agyeman Boadi underscored the importance of the curfew, warning residents to stay off the streets during the restricted hours to avoid any inconvenience.

Security personnel will be stationed at vantage points across Kumasi to ensure strict compliance. The Metropolitan Security Council has, therefore, urged residents to cooperate with security agencies in order to guarantee a peaceful and dignified funeral celebration.

The late Nana Ama Konadu Yiadom III, revered queen of the Asante Kingdom, will be laid to rest in a ceremony expected to attract large numbers of mourners from Ghana and beyond.

The Manhyia Palace has assured that elaborate arrangements have been made to give the Asantehemaa a befitting burial, befitting her status, while security agencies reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining law and order throughout the period.

Residents are advised to take note of the curfew and plan their movements accordingly.

-DGN online

