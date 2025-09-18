Government to revive Metro Mass, STC with 350 mini buses, 100 coaster buses and 50 cargo trucks — Minister

Metro Mass Transit Limited (MMTL) is set to receive a major fleet boost, with 350 Toyota Hiace minibuses, 100 Toyota Coaster buses, and 50 cargo trucks expected from the end of 2025, Transport Minister Joseph Bukari-Nikpe has announced.

Addressing the Government Accountability Series press briefing in Accra on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, Mr Bukari-Nikpe described MMTL as being in a state of distress and in urgent need of support to restore efficiency.

“The current state of Metro Mass Transit Limited and Intercity STC, as I stated, is that they are in distress and they need financial support,” he said.

He explained that the new vehicles are part of a broader government strategy to revive the operations of both MMTL and the State Transport Corporation (STC). The delivery of the buses will begin later this year and continue into 2026, enabling an expansion of services across the country’s regions.

Mr Bukari-Nikpe also highlighted that over the years, parts of STC’s operations had been outsourced to private companies, which had limited the state’s revenue generation. The government is now working to reclaim some of these contracts to restore the companies’ financial sustainability.

“The private sector is making the revenue now, not those state-owned enterprises. We are far advanced to see how we can take back some of those contracts and allow the STC and Metro Mass to generate the needed revenue,” he said.

The minister emphasized that the revitalized fleet, along with planned restructuring, is expected to enhance passenger services, strengthen financial performance, and reconnect MMTL and STC with their core mandate of providing affordable and reliable transport for Ghanaians.