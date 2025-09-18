ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Government to revive Metro Mass, STC with 350 mini buses, 100 coaster buses and 50 cargo trucks — Minister

  Thu, 18 Sep 2025
Social News Government to revive Metro Mass, STC with 350 mini buses, 100 coaster buses and 50 cargo trucks — Minister
THU, 18 SEP 2025

Metro Mass Transit Limited (MMTL) is set to receive a major fleet boost, with 350 Toyota Hiace minibuses, 100 Toyota Coaster buses, and 50 cargo trucks expected from the end of 2025, Transport Minister Joseph Bukari-Nikpe has announced.

Addressing the Government Accountability Series press briefing in Accra on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, Mr Bukari-Nikpe described MMTL as being in a state of distress and in urgent need of support to restore efficiency.

“The current state of Metro Mass Transit Limited and Intercity STC, as I stated, is that they are in distress and they need financial support,” he said.

He explained that the new vehicles are part of a broader government strategy to revive the operations of both MMTL and the State Transport Corporation (STC). The delivery of the buses will begin later this year and continue into 2026, enabling an expansion of services across the country’s regions.

Mr Bukari-Nikpe also highlighted that over the years, parts of STC’s operations had been outsourced to private companies, which had limited the state’s revenue generation. The government is now working to reclaim some of these contracts to restore the companies’ financial sustainability.

“The private sector is making the revenue now, not those state-owned enterprises. We are far advanced to see how we can take back some of those contracts and allow the STC and Metro Mass to generate the needed revenue,” he said.

The minister emphasized that the revitalized fleet, along with planned restructuring, is expected to enhance passenger services, strengthen financial performance, and reconnect MMTL and STC with their core mandate of providing affordable and reliable transport for Ghanaians.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

NAIMOS, soldiers reclaim Atwima Mponua Forest from galamseyers in major crack down NAIMOS, soldiers reclaim Atwima Mponua Forest from galamseyers in major crack do...

2 hours ago

W/R: No breathing space for galamsey as security forces raid Ankobra River in sweeping crackdown W/R: No breathing space for galamsey as security forces raid Ankobra River in sw...

2 hours ago

National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah Mahama’s government is increasingly becoming lawless — Ahiagbah on US deportee a...

2 hours ago

A Deputy National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Kamal-Deen Abdula Let’s transfer CJ appointment and removal powers from President to Legal Council...

2 hours ago

Ghanas first President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah Group pushes for GH¢500 banknote to honour Nkrumah on 116th birthday

3 hours ago

National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah "Don't be like NPP doing a contest to hell, they're enumerating the sins and fau...

3 hours ago

Campus is calm, secure — Takoradi Technical University denies students clash with police 'Campus is calm, secure' — Takoradi Technical University denies students clash w...

3 hours ago

Royal Nursing College ordered to shut down after four years without accreditation Royal Nursing College ordered to shut down after four years without accreditatio...

3 hours ago

Managing News Editor of the Newcenta newspaper, Elvis Darko Ghana’s constitution has rendered judiciary the weakest arm of government — Elvi...

4 hours ago

A dedicated selfie space in the womens restroom of Zaza, a restaurant and lounge in Lagos, offers patrons over-the-top decor and mirrors. By OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT (AFP) In Nigeria's nightclubs, the bathroom selfie is king - or, rather, queen

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line