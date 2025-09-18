ModernGhana logo
Any “thank you tour” after Mahama’s is unnecessary distraction — Ras Mubarak jabs Asiedu Nketiah

NDC Former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak
THU, 18 SEP 2025
Former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak

Former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu and leading member of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ras Mubarak, has criticised the party’s National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, over his ongoing post-election thank-you tour.

Asiedu Nketiah, popularly known as General Mosquito, began a three-day tour of 16 constituencies in the Eastern Region from September 17 to 19.

The move has stirred controversy and speculation, with some observers suggesting it is an indirect campaign for a possible flagbearer bid.

Reacting in a series of social media posts on Wednesday and Thursday, September 17 and 18, Mubarak argued that post-election thank-you tours are traditionally organised only by candidates, not other party officials.

“Thank you tours are led by candidates—presidential or parliamentary—who lead a party into an election in partnership with party executives.

“Never throughout NDC’s history has a National Chairman after an NDC victory decided he is going on a ‘Thank You Tour’ aside from what the flagbearer, in collaboration with the party, has done or is doing,” he wrote.

Mubarak added, “This is a dangerous precedent and an unnecessary distraction to the government. Nobody must be allowed to hide under a ‘Thank You Tour’ to advance their premature presidential ambitions. It’s intolerable and the Chairman must be bluntly told.”

