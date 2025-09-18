The Journey Of Gertrude Torkornoo From The Courtroom To Revolutionary

The removal of Gertrude Torkornoo as chief justice of the Supreme Court has resulted in a number of unexpected events that not only expose the former chief justice's disrespect for Ghana's Constitution and the people but also the rebellious life of a woman who believes she is above the law and has the right to sue Ghana, take her case to the ECOWAS court, and continue breaking the law in a revolutionary manner to achieve her goals. The former CJ is a threat to Ghana’s democracy.

I must congratulate those who noticed her evil side and role in the destruction of the judiciary system under the previous administration and worked on her removal in accordance with the Constitution. Gertrude Torkornoo is more like the Jezebel we all remember from the Bible, who was King Ahab's wife. Her acts and revolutionary life are powerful points that may have led to the fall of Mahama's government, being overthrown in a coup or assassination attempt.

Gertrude Torkornoo is not a lawyer; rather, she is a Mafia boss who plans to challenge or oppose power while hiding behind the legal system. The former chief justice's defiant behavior indicates that she is in a revolutionary spirit and wants to cause judicial and political upheaval in the country. She doesn't seem to care if her actions result in a coup or violence since that is precisely what she wants. That won't happen, though, as Ghana doesn't need judges who make choices that go against the law or moral principles.

Gertrude Torkornoo's lawsuit against the president or the state for her dismissal as chief justice is illogical or meaningless. The former chief justice claims that “Mahama has no power to remove me as Supreme Court Judge.” Since her expulsion was based on the country's Constitution rather than Mahama's authority, that even reveals that she doesn't respect the law or is ignorant of Ghanaian law, even though she serves as top justice on the Supreme Court.

That woman wouldn't have taken her case to the ECOWAS court if she adhered to and respected the law. How can she keep opposing the legal system that she so fervently wishes to work for? Since Gertrude Torkornoo is exposing her lack of legal knowledge on a daily basis, I have been curious about how she became a lawyer and was accepted into the Ghana Bar Association. She should understand that a corrupt politician who loses his post can’t even continue working as a driver in the same government.

A sacked judge is not allowed to assume any post within the same administration to protect judicial integrity and public trust. Since a judge's departure from office usually indicates serious misconduct or a failure to follow the law, allowing them to hold another government position could jeopardize accountability. More importantly, the concept of separation of powers is fundamental to democratic systems. If a dismissed judge continues to work for the government and blurs the lines between the court and the executive branch, the judiciary's independence may be in danger.

Even though I didn't study law, I believe that learning about Ghanaian and Belgian court procedures, as well as reading web articles on crime and the law, has improved my understanding of the law compared to Gertrude Torkornoo, who claims to be a chief justice in Akufo-Addo's administration. As quickly as possible, the Supreme Court needs to dismiss her case.