Tears and tradition as Asanteman bids farewell to Queen Mother Nana Konadu Yiadom III today

  Thu, 18 Sep 2025
Nana Konadu Yiadom III, the late Asantehemaa
THU, 18 SEP 2025
Nana Konadu Yiadom III, the late Asantehemaa

The Asante Kingdom is drawing the curtain on a historic four-day state funeral for Nana Konadu Yiadom III, the late Asantehemaa, whose burial rites have brought life in Kumasi and across Asanteman to a standstill.

The elaborate traditional ceremonies, known as Doteyie, began on Sunday, September 14, 2025, at the Manhyia Palace and conclude today. Throughout the period, normal daily activities including trading, hawking, transportation and catering have been suspended as residents pay their last respects to the revered queen mother.

Nana Konadu Yiadom III, who ascended the stool in 2017, passed away on August 7, 2025, after an eight-year reign. She was not only the mother of Asanteman but also the highest female authority in the Ashanti traditional hierarchy, entrusted with the preservation of royal lineage and the installation of the Asantehene.

As part of the funeral rites, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, sat in state at the Manhyia Palace on Tuesday and Wednesday, September 16 and 17. He received delegations from across Ghana and beyond, including chiefs, government officials, clergy and international dignitaries, who came to commiserate with him and the royal family.

The passing of Nana Konadu Yiadom III marks the end of a significant era in Asante history. Her burial rites, steeped in centuries-old customs, reaffirm the cultural grandeur of the Ashanti Kingdom, reminding the world of its enduring traditions and deep reverence for its royal institution.

