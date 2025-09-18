ModernGhana logo
Energy Minister convenes high-powered stakeholder meeting for stable power supply

  Thu, 18 Sep 2025
THU, 18 SEP 2025

The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Jinapor, has convened a strategic meeting with major stakeholders in the power sector to review Ghana’s electricity situation and outline measures to secure the country’s energy future.

The high-level engagement focused on sustaining a reliable and consistent power supply, in line with government’s pledge to ensure uninterrupted electricity access for households and businesses.

Participants assessed recent achievements, examined persistent challenges, and highlighted the surging demand for electricity as a result of population growth and expanding industrial activity. The meeting also evaluated long-term strategies and policy frameworks designed to diversify the energy mix and reinforce nationwide supply reliability.

Mr. Jinapor stressed that the government’s objective remains clear and uncompromising: to safeguard energy security while accelerating Ghana’s green transition agenda.

“We are committed to providing stable, affordable, and sustainable power for every Ghanaian household and business,” he assured.

