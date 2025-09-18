40 more West Africans to arrive in Ghana under US deportation arrangement — Ablakwa

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has disclosed that about 40 additional West African deportees will soon arrive in Ghana under an ongoing arrangement with the United States.

He explained that the initiative, which has already seen 14 deportees; including Nigerians and a Gambian, pass through Ghana, is purely humanitarian and aimed at supporting fellow Africans who have suffered unfair treatment in the US.

Speaking on Accra-based Channel One TV’s Face to Face show on Wednesday, September 17, the minister stressed that the arrangement specifically excludes hardened criminals and individuals on Interpol’s wanted list.

“I can reveal to you that we are expecting another 40 in the next few days. West Africans. The understanding we have is that it will be West Africans,” Mr. Ablakwa said.

He clarified that the country's cooperation does not amount to endorsing former US President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, despite criticism from sections of the public following a 10 percent tariff imposed by his administration.

“We didn’t agree to this because we support President Trump’s immigration policies. We are not doing the US a favour. We are doing our fellow Africans a favour. We are offering them refuge. We are offering them succour. We are offering them hope. We want them to come back home and be comfortable,” he stated.

Mr. Ablakwa added that the deportees are free to stay in Ghana for up to 90 days or continue to their respective countries, noting that none of the 14 who have already arrived has expressed interest in remaining.