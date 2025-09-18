Receiving deportees not a favour to US, but help to fellow Africans in distress — Ablakwa

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has clarified Ghana’s decision to accept West African deportees from the United States, stressing that it is an act of solidarity with fellow Africans rather than a favour to Washington.

The arrangement, which has sparked criticism from sections of the public, has already seen 14 deportees, including Nigerians and a Gambian, arrive in Ghana under US President Donald Trump’s immigration policy before being assisted to return to their home countries.

Responding to concerns on Accra-based Channel One TV’s Face to Face show on Wednesday, September 17, about why Ghana would cooperate with the US after Mr. Trump imposed a 10 percent tariff on the country, Mr. Ablakwa said the move is purely humanitarian.

“So let’s be clear, we didn’t agree to this because we support President Trump’s immigration policies. We are not doing the US a favour. We are doing our fellow Africans a favour. We are offering them refuge, succour and hope. We want them to come back home and be comfortable,” he explained.

“We solidarise with them when we see those images—the arrests, the violation of their rights, being detained against their will—and it’s as though nobody wants to take them. So it was purely on humanitarian grounds, and we have made clear that we did not accept any financial benefit whatsoever. We are doing this because we want to continue to position Ghana as that country which has always been the mecca for Africans,” he added.

Mr. Ablakwa, who is also the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, further revealed that the deportees have a 90-day window to either stay in Ghana or proceed to their respective countries, noting that none has so far expressed interest in remaining.

He further revealed that about additional 40 deportees would arrive in the country in the coming days, explaining that the arrangement excludes hardened criminals.