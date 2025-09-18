ModernGhana logo
GALAMSEY and GHANA’S ’s FUTURE: A Civic Call to Action

THU, 18 SEP 2025

🇬🇭 A National Resource Legacy for Generations

Preamble Summary
“Galamsey and Ghana’s Future: A Civic Call to Action” is a national appeal for urgent environmental reform and legislative leadership. It calls on the Ministry of Environment, Science and Technology—led by Hon. Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah—and the Speaker of Parliament with all MPs to champion a transformative agenda that protects Ghana’s natural legacy. The article urges civil society, youth, and traditional leaders to unite behind the proposed National Resource Legacy Act, a visionary framework to elevate Ghana’s natural wealth from extractive commodity to sacred covenant. For access to the draft legislation, contact [email protected].

🪙 Gold vs. Green: The National Dilemma
Ghana’s ambition to build its gold reserves and strengthen its economy is noble. But this pursuit has collided with a devastating reality: illegal mining, or galamsey, is ravaging our rivers, forests, and farmlands. The very ecosystems that sustain life are being poisoned by mercury and cyanide. Communities are losing access to clean water, fertile soil, and safe livelihoods. The cost of gold is being paid in blood, soil, and silence.

🌊 The Human Cost: Desperation and Destruction

Many galamseyers are not criminals by choice—they are victims of economic exclusion. With few alternatives, they turn to the land for survival. But this survival comes at a steep price: collapsed pits, poisoned rivers, and broken futures. The cry is real: “If we stop, how do we survive?” This is not just an environmental crisis—it’s a humanitarian one.

🚨 State of Emergency: A Necessary but Incomplete Measure

Calls for a state of emergency in galamsey hotspots are growing louder. Civil society groups, religious leaders, and environmental advocates argue that the scale of destruction justifies extraordinary action. But military crackdowns alone won’t solve the problem. Neutralizing individuals or placing bounties—like the proposed one million cedi reward—may deter some, but it risks deepening mistrust and fear.

📜 The National Resource Legacy Act: A Visionary Framework

I propose the National Resource Legacy Act—a bold legal and moral covenant that redefines Ghana’s natural wealth not as extractive commodities, but as sacred inheritance. This Act would:

Declare forests, rivers, minerals, and biodiversity as intergenerational trusts

Criminalize environmental destruction as heritage violations

Empower communities as guardians of the land
Mandate transparency in mining licenses and environmental impact reports

Establish a National Restoration Fund for land and river rehabilitation

Recognize civil society and youth as custodians of legacy

This is not just policy—it is a moral revolution. It says: “Our rivers are not for sale. Our forests are not collateral. Our gold must not come at the cost of our soul.”

🏛️ A Direct Call to National Leadership
To the Speaker of Parliament and Members of Parliament:

You are the custodians of Ghana’s legislative destiny. I urge you to:

Table and debate the National Resource Legacy Act as a matter of national urgency

Establish a Parliamentary Committee on Environmental Legacy Protection

Hold public hearings in galamsey-affected regions to listen to citizens and experts

Pass laws that elevate environmental crimes to national security threats

Ensure budgetary allocations for restoration, education, and alternative livelihoods

This is your moment to write history—not just for today’s Ghana, but for generations unborn.

To the Minister of Environment, Science and Technology, Hon. Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah:

I call on your office to:
Champion the National Resource Legacy Act in Cabinet and Parliament

Convene a National Stakeholders Forum with youth, civil society, traditional leaders, and environmental experts

Declare critical ecosystems as protected legacy zones

Launch a Youth Environmental Corps to lead restoration and civic education

Fund alternative livelihoods in galamsey-prone communities through green jobs and vocational training

🤝 The Collective Solution: Civic Engagement and Sustainable Reform

I call on:
Civil Society Organizations to mobilize, educate, and litigate for environmental justice

Youth Movements to rise as protectors of Ghana’s natural legacy

Traditional Authorities to reclaim their role as stewards of the land

Media Houses to amplify the urgency and expose corruption

Educators and Faith Leaders to instill reverence for nature in hearts and minds

🌱 Ghana Must Rise
This is not just a government problem. It’s a national emergency that demands citizen leadership. We must reject the false choice between gold and survival. We must insist on a future where prosperity does not come at the cost of poisoned rivers and barren forests.

Let us organize town halls, launch school campaigns, and demand transparency. Let us build a movement that says:

“We will not trade our children’s future for gold.”

Retired Senior Citizen
Teshie-Nungua
[email protected]

Atitso Akpalu
Atitso Akpalu, © 2025

A Voice for Accountability and Reform in Governance. More Atitso Akpalu is a prominent Ghanaian columnist known for his incisive analysis of political and economic issues. With a focus on transparency, accountability, and reform, Akpalu has been a vocal critic of mismanagement and corruption in Ghana's governance. His writings often highlight the need for decentralization, local governance empowerment, and robust anti-corruption measures. Akpalu's work aims to foster a more equitable and just society, advocating for policies that benefit all Ghanaians.

He is a passionate advocate for transparency and accountability. His columns focus on critical analysis of political and economic issues, with a particular interest in the energy sector, financial services, and environmental sustainability. He believes in the power of informed citizenry to drive positive change and am committed to highlighting the challenges and opportunities facing Ghana today.Column: Atitso Akpalu

