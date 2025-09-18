‘We’re on a suicidal path if we don’t win the war against galamsey’ – Ablakwa

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has expressed confidence that the administration of President John Dramani Mahama will intensify efforts and achieve decisive results in the fight against illegal mining, locally known as galamsey.

His assurance comes amid renewed pressure from civil society and religious leaders urging the government to declare a state of emergency over the escalating crisis. President Mahama, however, has argued that such a drastic step should only be taken as a last resort.

Speaking on Channel One TV’s The Point of View with Bernard Avle on Wednesday, September 17, Ablakwa underscored the gravity of the situation and reiterated his longstanding concerns.

“Let me be honest with you, on galamsey, I believe that we can do better. And all the propositions I made in the past, I stand by them. We’re on a suicidal path if we don’t stop this. We must take this up and win this war,” he said.

The Minister reaffirmed his belief in President Mahama’s resolve to confront the menace, stressing that the administration is determined to protect water bodies, farmlands, and communities that are under threat from illegal mining.

He further noted that the ultimate tribute to the eight state officials who perished in the August 6 helicopter crash would be to ensure Ghana prevails in the battle against galamsey, which he described as one of the most pressing threats to the nation’s survival.

Ablakwa’s comments add to the growing national debate on how best to dismantle the entrenched networks sustaining illegal mining, a challenge that has long resisted successive governments.