ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

‘We’re on a suicidal path if we don’t win the war against galamsey’ – Ablakwa

  Thu, 18 Sep 2025
Social News Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa
THU, 18 SEP 2025
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has expressed confidence that the administration of President John Dramani Mahama will intensify efforts and achieve decisive results in the fight against illegal mining, locally known as galamsey.

His assurance comes amid renewed pressure from civil society and religious leaders urging the government to declare a state of emergency over the escalating crisis. President Mahama, however, has argued that such a drastic step should only be taken as a last resort.

Speaking on Channel One TV’s The Point of View with Bernard Avle on Wednesday, September 17, Ablakwa underscored the gravity of the situation and reiterated his longstanding concerns.

“Let me be honest with you, on galamsey, I believe that we can do better. And all the propositions I made in the past, I stand by them. We’re on a suicidal path if we don’t stop this. We must take this up and win this war,” he said.

The Minister reaffirmed his belief in President Mahama’s resolve to confront the menace, stressing that the administration is determined to protect water bodies, farmlands, and communities that are under threat from illegal mining.

He further noted that the ultimate tribute to the eight state officials who perished in the August 6 helicopter crash would be to ensure Ghana prevails in the battle against galamsey, which he described as one of the most pressing threats to the nation’s survival.

Ablakwa’s comments add to the growing national debate on how best to dismantle the entrenched networks sustaining illegal mining, a challenge that has long resisted successive governments.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

NAIMOS, soldiers reclaim Atwima Mponua Forest from galamseyers in major crack down NAIMOS, soldiers reclaim Atwima Mponua Forest from galamseyers in major crack do...

2 hours ago

W/R: No breathing space for galamsey as security forces raid Ankobra River in sweeping crackdown W/R: No breathing space for galamsey as security forces raid Ankobra River in sw...

2 hours ago

National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah Mahama’s government is increasingly becoming lawless — Ahiagbah on US deportee a...

2 hours ago

A Deputy National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Kamal-Deen Abdula Let’s transfer CJ appointment and removal powers from President to Legal Council...

2 hours ago

Ghanas first President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah Group pushes for GH¢500 banknote to honour Nkrumah on 116th birthday

3 hours ago

National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah "Don't be like NPP doing a contest to hell, they're enumerating the sins and fau...

3 hours ago

Campus is calm, secure — Takoradi Technical University denies students clash with police 'Campus is calm, secure' — Takoradi Technical University denies students clash w...

3 hours ago

Royal Nursing College ordered to shut down after four years without accreditation Royal Nursing College ordered to shut down after four years without accreditatio...

3 hours ago

Managing News Editor of the Newcenta newspaper, Elvis Darko Ghana’s constitution has rendered judiciary the weakest arm of government — Elvi...

4 hours ago

A dedicated selfie space in the womens restroom of Zaza, a restaurant and lounge in Lagos, offers patrons over-the-top decor and mirrors. By OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT (AFP) In Nigeria's nightclubs, the bathroom selfie is king - or, rather, queen

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line