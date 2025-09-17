Inflation expected to drop between 6 to 10 by the end of 2025 — BoG

The Bank of Ghana says headline inflation is projected to fall into its medium-term target range of 6 to 10 percent by the end of 2025, following months of steady decline.

Inflation has already dropped for eight consecutive months and currently stands at 11.5%, a trend the central bank believes will continue in the near term.

The Bank, however, cautioned following its monetary policy committee meeting on Wednesday, September 17, that a possible upward review of utility tariffs could exert some price pressures.

“In the outlook, headline inflation is expected to drop to within the medium-term target of 8 ± 2 percent by the end of the fourth quarter. However, the possible upward review of utility tariffs could exert some price pressures in the medium term,” the central bank noted.

To support this goal, the Bank has reduced its Monetary Policy Rate by 350 basis points to 21.5 percent, down from 25 percent.

The decision was taken by a majority vote at the Bank’s 126th Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting held from September 16 to 17.

The MPC said it will continue to monitor economic trends and “take the appropriate policy decision as and when necessary to reinforce the disinflation process.”

It added that maintaining a firm monetary policy stance, strong sterilisation efforts, ongoing fiscal consolidation, and adequate reserve buffers should help sustain the downward trend in inflation.