BoG reduces Monetary Policy Rate by 350 basis points to 21.5%

The Bank of Ghana has reduced its Monetary Policy Rate by 350 basis points to 21.5 percent, down from 25 percent.

The monetary policy rate is the benchmark interest rate that determines how much it costs commercial banks to borrow from the central bank and, in turn, influences the interest rates those banks charge the public.

The decision to reduce it further was taken by a majority vote at the Bank’s 126th Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting held from September 16 to 17.

In a statement after the meeting, the central bank said the move was influenced by recent improvements in macroeconomic conditions, including a steady decline in inflation.

“Given these considerations, the Committee, by a majority decision, voted to lower the Monetary Policy Rate by 350 basis points to 21.5 percent,” the statement read in part.

The MPC assured that it will continue to monitor economic trends and “take the appropriate policy decision as and when necessary to reinforce the disinflation process.”

It noted that inflation, which has fallen for eight consecutive months, is expected to continue easing in the near term.

“In the outlook, headline inflation is expected to drop to within the medium-term target of 8 ± 2 percent by the end of the fourth quarter. However, the possible upward review of utility tariffs could exert some price pressures in the medium term,” the statement noted.

The Bank further stated that “maintenance of an appropriate monetary policy stance, strong sterilisation efforts, ongoing fiscal consolidation, and adequate reserve buffers should sustain the disinflation process.”