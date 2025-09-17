ModernGhana logo
Here are areas to be affected by ECG's planned maintenance on September 18

  Wed, 17 Sep 2025
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced scheduled maintenance works that will interrupt power supply in parts of the Volta, Greater Accra, and Tema regions on Thursday, September 18, 2025.

According to the company, the exercise forms part of ongoing efforts to improve electricity reliability and service delivery.

In the Volta Region, the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) will work on transmission lines between Asiekpe and Aflao from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The exercise will cut supply to several communities including Denu, Aflao, Ave Towns, Hedzranawo, Kedzi, Adina, Agavedzi, Keta, Afiadenyinba, Nakyikope, Abor, parts of Akatsi, Dzodze, and their surrounding areas.

Residents in parts of the Greater Accra Region will also experience outages between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Affected communities include Rhama Town, Dodowa Town, Ayikuma, Adombrobe, Agormeda, Kordiabe, Doryumu, and neighbouring areas.

In the Tema enclave, maintenance works scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. will impact Magna Terris, ICGC, Methodist Junction, and nearby locations.

The ECG has apologised for the inconvenience but emphasised that the maintenance is essential to ensure stable and efficient power delivery to customers.

