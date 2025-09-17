V/R: Ghana Maritime Authority deploys rescue vessel to Kpando Torkor for lake safety

The Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA) has deployed a Search and Rescue Vessel to Kpando Torkor in the Kpando Municipality of the Volta Region to enhance emergency response and safeguard lives on the Volta Lake.

The vessel, christened MV Matey Korley – GMA AK/003, sailed into Kpando Torkor, after being transported from Tema, launched at Akosombo, and prepared for operations.

The deployment marks the first of its kind on the Volta Lake and is part of a broader national strategy to improve maritime safety while supporting the government's 24-Hour Economy agenda.

Over the years, communities along the Volta Lake have suffered repeated tragedies due to overloading, collisions with tree stumps, poor weather conditions, and inadequate life jackets. These accidents have often resulted in high numbers of casualties.

Presenting the vessel to the Kpando Municipal Assembly, Mr Emmanuel Tukpeyi, Acting Branch Head of the GMA and leader of the Vessel Deployment Team, said the initiative was a direct response to the frequent accidents.

“Kpando Torkor was selected from three shortlisted locations, including Dodi and Dzemeni, after detailed studies showed it was the most suitable site for the vessel,” Ing. Tukpeyi explained.

He called on traditional leaders and the community to support the three-member crew stationed to oversee the MV Matey Korley until its official commissioning.

“We will announce a date for the commissioning soon, after which the vessel will commence full operations,” he added.

Receiving the vessel, Mr. Killian Donkor, Municipal Chief Executive of Kpando, expressed gratitude to the GMA and government for addressing longstanding safety concerns of the Kpando Torkor communities.

“This rescue boat will save lives on the Volta Lake, and we are truly grateful. I urge GMA officials not to divert it for commercial use but keep its purpose strictly for search and rescue,” Mr. Donkor said.

Togbe Asumadu VIII, Divisional Head of the Kpando Atsyiafume Division, described the deployment as a “long-awaited solution to persistent dangers” faced by passengers and traders on the lake.

Joshua Phil Amenyogbe, Assembly Member for Kpando Torkor Electoral Area, recalled how in previous disasters communities had no choice but to depend on local fishermen and canoes for rescue operations.

“Without proper safety equipment, we have lost many lives. This vessel brings hope and a turning point in emergency response on the lake,” he noted.

The MV Matey Korley has a life raft capacity for 150 passengers and can rescue up to 100 people at once. With a speed of 16 knots, it can travel 18 nautical miles in an hour.

The GMA reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring safe travel on Ghana's inland waters and said the vessel's presence would serve as a vital safety net for communities and travelers on the Volta Lake.

