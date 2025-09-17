BoG lowers policy rate to 21.5% 

The Bank of Ghana’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has cut its benchmark lending rate by 350 basis points, bringing the policy rate down to 21.5 per cent.

The sharp reduction, announced after the MPC’s 126th meeting, is aimed at spurring commercial banks to extend more affordable credit to businesses and households, a move expected to stimulate economic activity and support job creation across the country.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, September 17, Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama, revealed that the decision was backed by the majority of committee members. He explained that the MPC’s outlook on inflation created room for the bold policy adjustment.

“The committee believes that inflation will continue to ease in the short term and, in the outlook, headline inflation is expected to settle within the medium-term target band of eight per cent, plus or minus two, by the end of the fourth quarter,” Dr. Asiama stated.

He cautioned, however, that the trajectory of inflation could be threatened by potential upward adjustments in utility tariffs, which may generate renewed price pressures in the medium term.

The latest policy shift reflects the central bank’s confidence in the economy’s disinflation process while signalling its determination to use monetary tools to drive growth.