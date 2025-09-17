Everybody Knows Messrs Owusu and Kyerematen Are Wounded Losers in the Pay of the NDC

Once again, his asinine rants have forced Yours Truly to reluctantly go after Solomon Owusu, the Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen lickspittle and shameless and empty propaganda goon and shill for the so-called Movement for Change, the splinter New Patriotic Party (NPP) renegade institutional travesty whose sole raison d’etre for dismounting from the proverbial Elephant Party was the epic and the unimpeachably well-deserved failure of Boss Alan Cash to be coronated the 2024 Presidential Nominee of the Elephant Riders’ Party, on the rather risible grounds that, somehow, the Asante-’Dweso/Ejisu native and Fanti-Naturalized Citizen had raised more seminal moolah for developing the New Patriotic Party into a formidable political force in Ghana’s Fourth Republic, for which democratically untenable reason the sometime John “The Gentle Giant” Agyekum-Kufuor pet cabinet appointee scandalously claimed to have already purchased, incontestably, for him the Presidential Nomination of the Party on a gold-gilt silver platter.

Now, this Kyerematen Shill and media goon would have the rest of the country believe that, somehow, he has the moral right and the authority to call the credibility and the integrity of Chief Justice Emerita Sophia Abena Boafoa Akuffo into question, for the patently pedestrian fact of the latter’s daring to righteously and vehemently call out a pathologically thievish President John “European Airbus SE Payola” Dramani Mahama on the critical question of the politically motivated and the virulently and the implacably nihilistic removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey-Torkornoo from office, in strikingly much the same way as the “rigmaroling” and inordinately drawn-out boldface stealing of the 2012 Presidential Election for the real loser and a fellow “Pepe Clansman” by a politically disgruntled Associate Justice William Atuguba (See “Sophia Akuffo Has Lost Credibility for Defending Ousted CJ Torkornoo - Solomon Owusu” Modernghana.com 9/4/25).

It is also inexcusably absurd for the critic to so idiotically attempt to second-guess Retired Chief Justice Akuffo by oafishly and simplistically asserting that the latter’s decision to back Chief Justice Sackey-Torkornoo in the clearly democratically untenable removal of one of the most astute and lambent-witted and dynamic heads of the country’s Judicial Establishment was purely and exclusively predicated on an “Old Girls’ Solidarity,” in this particular instance, the fact that both Justices Akuffo and Sackey-Torkornoo had attended the country’s elite and putatively foremost Mini-Academy for girls and gifted and talented young women, namely, the Cape Coast-based Wesley Girls’ High School, conveniently and mischievously ignoring the fact that both women had also attended the University of Ghana Law School.

Furthermore, the critic accuses Justice Akuffo for gratuitously backing her former junior colleague because both of these WEY-GEY-HEY alumnae were women. Now, did Solomon Owusu check the gender and the ethnic composition of the Mahama-constituted so-called investigators who enquired into the administrative and the professional conduct of the Cape Coast-born and the Winneba native from the Central Region? I don’t suppose for a nanosecond that the NDC-salaried Solomon Owusu had done so because if he had, the Mahama and the Kyerematen toady would have almost immediately recognized the heavily skewed composition of the Mahama Team of Pseudo-Investigators in favor of both males and northern-descended and Non-Akan, when juxtaposed against the breakdown of the country’s ethnic composition.

We see the same shenanigan in the Office of the Attorney-General and the Minister of Justice. Knowing the readily accessible inglorious track record of the pathologically payola addicted Bole-Bamboi native, from the Akufo-Addo-created Savannah Region, it is sheer wonder that President Mahama would muster the chutzpah to have Chief Justice Sackry-Torkornoo charged with the relatively flimsy “crime” of going on a business tour with her legitimately wedded husband at the expense of Ghanaian taxpayers, a very minor misconduct - hypothetically assuming that, indeed, Mrs. Sackey-Torkornoo had breached statutory protocol - for which the politically ousted Chief Justice could have been made to promptly refund, as it is routinely done even right here on the Supreme Court of the United States of America.

Which is why one could not agree more with Retired Chief Justice Akuffo that Chief Justice Sackey-Torkornoo’s case was curiously, albeit not in the least bit surprisingly, handled like a treason trial, with the characteristically shambolic panel of investigators being holed up in the putatively haunted inner walls of the Old Danish Slave Fort in the Accra suburb of Osu, on the dubious grounds of “National Security.” Now, isn’t it glaringly clear that even the so-called “Atugubatristic” investigators were fully aware of the dire implications of having the “Sackey-Torkornoo Trial” televised in full-view of the overwhelming majority of the general Ghanaian public and citizenry?

You see, by adamantly insisting against the express request by the lawyers for the respondent that this Modern-Day Inquisition or Auto Da Fé be televised and be open to the public, the endgame of the Mahama Posse was unarguably clear well before this largely proforma process had begun. The grim irony of the interminable and the sonorous invocation of the J B Danquah-minted statutorily nonbinding institutional establishment of the National Council-of-State, could not have been lost on those of us avid students of Danquah Studies and the relatives of the putative Doyen of Gold Coast and Modern Ghanaian Politics, especially in view of the fact that in the playbook of the Nkrumah-leaning leadership of the Mahama and the Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia-chaperoned National Democratic Congress, all things Danquah-related are also CIA-fabricated.

Trust Yours Truly, Countrymen and Countrywomen, there will be hell to dearly pay for this travesty of justice down the pike sooner than later. You see, the problem that the leadership of the National Democratic Congress has to be fully prepared to be confronted with way down the line and, perhaps, even in perpetuity, is the fact that the Chief Judge, Jury and the Prosecutor stands unarguably far more guilty on all three charges preferred against Chief Justice Sackey-Torkornoo, entailing the “unlawful expenditure of public funds, abuse of discretionary powers, and undue interference in judicial appointments.”

We shall duly, meticulously and systematically deal with these issues as they become relevant and necessary in due course and time. Suffice it to say in the meantime, however, that if, indeed, any of the members of the Council-of-State ought to resign, as farcically suggested by Solomon Owusu, it is definitely the Two-Dozen remaining toadies of President Mahama’s on the Council, and absolutely not the most astute and the fiercely independent-minded member on the same. And that most astute and fiercely independent member is, of course, none other than Chief Justice Emerita Sophia Abena Boafoa Akuffo. Fellow Ghanaians, I rest my case.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]