ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 17 Sep 2025 NPP

NPP needs leaders who can design a better future for them — Kwesi Pratt

Veteran journalist and Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jr Veteran journalist and Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jr

Veteran journalist and Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jr., has said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) needs a new crop of leaders who can redesign the party’s direction.

According to the seasoned political commentator, the opposition party requires leadership that is sober, reflective, and capable of reimagining its future following its poor showing in the 2024 elections.

Speaking on Accra-based Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana on Wednesday, September 17, Mr. Pratt observed that the party seems to have lost focus.

“I think that this party needs to have people who are sober, who are reflective, who can imagine and who can design a better future for the party,” he said.

He also questioned former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia over his recent public apology to Ghanaians regarding the party’s performance in government.

Mr. Pratt wondered why the NPP was apologising when its members had repeatedly claimed to have outperformed Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

The political analyst stressed that if the Akufo-Addo administration truly believes it is the best-performing government in Ghana’s history, then an apology to Ghanaians would not be necessary.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Director of Legal Affairs of the NDC, Godwin Edudzi Tameklo GBA has been weaponised for political grandstanding — Edudzi

2 hours ago

Shoddy work would no longer be tolerated — Roads Minister warns contractors Shoddy work would no longer be tolerated — Roads Minister warns contractors  

2 hours ago

President and Founder of the UP Tradition Institute, Dr. Razak Kojo Opoku NPP race: Achievements attributed to Bawumia, failures blamed on Akufo-Addo — Dr...

2 hours ago

Public debt rises by GH¢15.8bn, total hits GH¢628.8 billion Public debt rises by GH¢15.8bn, total hits GH¢628.8 billion

3 hours ago

Democracy cannot be sustained by rights and freedoms alone — Mahama Democracy cannot be sustained by rights and freedoms alone — Mahama

3 hours ago

TikToker jailed 7 months for threatening President Mahama, other govt officials TikToker jailed 7 months for threatening President Mahama, other govt officials

3 hours ago

Founder’s Day holiday on Sunday moved to Monday September 22 Founder’s Day holiday on Sunday moved to Monday September 22

4 hours ago

Ghana Road Fund sets aside GHS5billion each year for road maintenance – Mahama Ghana Road Fund sets aside GHS5billion each year for road maintenance – Mahama

4 hours ago

Dr. Kwame Nkrumah Monday, September 22 declared public holiday in observance of Founder’s Day

4 hours ago

Nkwanta North residents depend on contaminated water amidst typhoid outbreak Nkwanta North residents depend on contaminated water amidst typhoid outbreak 

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line