NPP needs leaders who can design a better future for them — Kwesi Pratt

Veteran journalist and Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jr., has said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) needs a new crop of leaders who can redesign the party’s direction.

According to the seasoned political commentator, the opposition party requires leadership that is sober, reflective, and capable of reimagining its future following its poor showing in the 2024 elections.

Speaking on Accra-based Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana on Wednesday, September 17, Mr. Pratt observed that the party seems to have lost focus.

“I think that this party needs to have people who are sober, who are reflective, who can imagine and who can design a better future for the party,” he said.

He also questioned former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia over his recent public apology to Ghanaians regarding the party’s performance in government.

Mr. Pratt wondered why the NPP was apologising when its members had repeatedly claimed to have outperformed Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

The political analyst stressed that if the Akufo-Addo administration truly believes it is the best-performing government in Ghana’s history, then an apology to Ghanaians would not be necessary.