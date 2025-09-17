Zebilla MP secures scholarships for 18 tertiary students

The Member of Parliament for Zebilla Constituency, Hon. Ebenezer Ndebilla Alumire, has secured 18 scholarships from the GETFund for students in his constituency.

The beneficiaries include first to fourth-year students enrolled in tertiary institutions such as colleges of education, nursing training colleges, technical universities, and law schools.

Highlighting his contributions to education in the Bawku West District, Hon. Ndebilla mentioned that in addition to the GETFund scholarships, he had lobbied for Ghana Local Scholarships for several beneficiaries. He also facilitated the construction of a six-unit classroom block at Narigu, teachers’ quarters at Gbantongo, and a home economics block at Zebilla Senior High Technical School.

Looking ahead to 2025, the MP announced that new projects would include the construction of additional schools and the renovation of three basic schools using his share of the District Assembly Common Fund. He added that measures were being put in place to recruit teachers from within the district to reduce staffing shortages and minimise external transfers.

Other completed interventions include the donation of six motorbikes to the Ghana Education Service to enhance supervision by School Improvement Support Officers, a three-unit classroom block at Zibogo, and a teachers’ quarters at Gbantongo.

Hon. Ndebilla emphasised that his approach is targeted at addressing specific educational needs while building a skilled local workforce capable of driving progress and development in the constituency. He reaffirmed his commitment to empowering vulnerable groups and ensuring that education remains a key priority in Zebilla.