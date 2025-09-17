Zebilla MP donates six motorbikes to GES, 50 sewing machines to artisans

The Member of Parliament for Zebilla Constituency, Hon. Ebenezer Ndebilla Alumire, has donated six motorbikes to the Ghana Education Service (GES) and fifty sewing machines to artisans in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region.

The intervention is aimed at enhancing supervision in schools by Circuit Supervisors and promoting skills development among artisans in the constituency. With this donation, every Circuit Supervisor in Bawku West is expected to have access to a motorbike, making it easier for them to monitor and support teaching and learning in the district.

Speaking at a brief ceremony at the GES office in Bawku West, Hon. Alumire commended education authorities for their dedication to improving academic standards despite challenges. He noted that the provision of motorbikes comes at a crucial time when the GES is working to strengthen supervision and raise educational outcomes.

The MP further announced plans to continue supporting the education sector through the construction and renovation of basic schools in various communities to provide a conducive learning environment for pupils. He urged the directorate to take proper care of the motorbikes to ensure they serve their intended purpose.

District Director of Education, Mr. Timothy Nasaal, expressed gratitude to the MP for his continuous support, assuring him that the motorbikes would be put to effective use to improve supervision and raise standards in schools.

Some beneficiaries also shared their appreciation.

Paul Azure, a School Improvement Support Officer (SISO) for Zebilla Central, thanked the MP but appealed for a monthly fuel allocation to make their monitoring more sustainable.

Dominic Ndeogo, a SISO for the Googo Yarigu enclave, noted that reaching schools on time had been a challenge due to the poor condition of their personal motorbikes. He said the donation would significantly ease their work and help them access even the most remote schools.

The fifty sewing machines presented to artisans are expected to boost apprenticeship training and provide sustainable livelihoods for young people in the constituency.