ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 17 Sep 2025 Headlines

Government amending Road Traffic Act 2004, L.I. 2180 to legalise Okada — Transport Minister 

Transport Minister Joseph Bukari NikpeTransport Minister Joseph Bukari Nikpe

The government has begun processes to amend the Road Traffic Act, 2004 (Act 683) and the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (L.I. 2180) to legalise the use of motorcycles and tricycles for commercial passenger transport, popularly known as okada.

Transport Minister Joseph Bukari Nikpe said a draft bill has been submitted to Parliament after extensive stakeholder consultations and Cabinet approval.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series on Wednesday, September 17, He explained that the move will create a legal framework to regulate commercial motorcycle and tricycle operations across the country.

“Regularisation of motorcycles and tricycles for fare-paying passengers is vital for our transportation system. However, current regulation bans their use, creating enforcement and safety challenges,” Mr. Nikpe stated.

The minister noted that road transport remains the country's economic backbone, but congestion and inefficiencies persist, making okada services an essential alternative.

“To establish a robust regulatory framework, the Ministry has begun processes to amend the Road Traffic Act and the Road Traffic Regulations. Stakeholder consultations have been completed, and the proposed amendments have been approved by Cabinet to be laid in Parliament when they resume,” he added.

Meanwhile, legalising Okada was a key campaign promise by then-candidate John Dramani Mahama.

The proposed amendment, if passed, will formally allow the use of motorcycles and tricycles for commercial transport, with strict licensing, training and safety standards for operators.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Director of Legal Affairs of the NDC, Godwin Edudzi Tameklo GBA has been weaponised for political grandstanding — Edudzi

2 hours ago

Shoddy work would no longer be tolerated — Roads Minister warns contractors Shoddy work would no longer be tolerated — Roads Minister warns contractors  

2 hours ago

President and Founder of the UP Tradition Institute, Dr. Razak Kojo Opoku NPP race: Achievements attributed to Bawumia, failures blamed on Akufo-Addo — Dr...

2 hours ago

Public debt rises by GH¢15.8bn, total hits GH¢628.8 billion Public debt rises by GH¢15.8bn, total hits GH¢628.8 billion

3 hours ago

Democracy cannot be sustained by rights and freedoms alone — Mahama Democracy cannot be sustained by rights and freedoms alone — Mahama

3 hours ago

TikToker jailed 7 months for threatening President Mahama, other govt officials TikToker jailed 7 months for threatening President Mahama, other govt officials

3 hours ago

Founder’s Day holiday on Sunday moved to Monday September 22 Founder’s Day holiday on Sunday moved to Monday September 22

4 hours ago

Ghana Road Fund sets aside GHS5billion each year for road maintenance – Mahama Ghana Road Fund sets aside GHS5billion each year for road maintenance – Mahama

4 hours ago

Dr. Kwame Nkrumah Monday, September 22 declared public holiday in observance of Founder’s Day

4 hours ago

Nkwanta North residents depend on contaminated water amidst typhoid outbreak Nkwanta North residents depend on contaminated water amidst typhoid outbreak 

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line