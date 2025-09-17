Government amending Road Traffic Act 2004, L.I. 2180 to legalise Okada — Transport Minister 

Transport Minister Joseph Bukari Nikpe

The government has begun processes to amend the Road Traffic Act, 2004 (Act 683) and the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (L.I. 2180) to legalise the use of motorcycles and tricycles for commercial passenger transport, popularly known as okada.

Transport Minister Joseph Bukari Nikpe said a draft bill has been submitted to Parliament after extensive stakeholder consultations and Cabinet approval.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series on Wednesday, September 17, He explained that the move will create a legal framework to regulate commercial motorcycle and tricycle operations across the country.

“Regularisation of motorcycles and tricycles for fare-paying passengers is vital for our transportation system. However, current regulation bans their use, creating enforcement and safety challenges,” Mr. Nikpe stated.

The minister noted that road transport remains the country's economic backbone, but congestion and inefficiencies persist, making okada services an essential alternative.

“To establish a robust regulatory framework, the Ministry has begun processes to amend the Road Traffic Act and the Road Traffic Regulations. Stakeholder consultations have been completed, and the proposed amendments have been approved by Cabinet to be laid in Parliament when they resume,” he added.

Meanwhile, legalising Okada was a key campaign promise by then-candidate John Dramani Mahama.

The proposed amendment, if passed, will formally allow the use of motorcycles and tricycles for commercial transport, with strict licensing, training and safety standards for operators.