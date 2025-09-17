NOW or NEVER: Ghanaian Youth Must Heed the Council of Ages or Watch the NPP Perish Like the CPP

🪶 “The child who does not listen to the drumbeat of elders will dance into chaos.”

Ghana’s political landscape is echoing with ancestral warnings. The Convention People's Party (CPP), once the pride of a generation, collapsed not from lack of vision—but from the arrogance of power and the silencing of wisdom. Today, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) teeters on the same precipice.

Two founding voices—Kwame Pianim and Togbi Nyaho Nyaho Tamaklo—have broken their silence. Their message is clear: the NPP is losing its soul. And if Ghanaian youth do not rise to demand intergenerational accountability, the party will become a relic—spiritually proclaimed, politically irrelevant.

⚖️ The Council of Ages Has Spoken

Kwame Pianim warns that the NPP is drifting into irrelevance, crippled by internal hypocrisy and a refusal to restructure. Togbi Nyaho Nyaho Tamaklo goes further, calling out the party’s moral decay and betrayal of its founding principles. He urges the youth to reject blind loyalty and reclaim the party’s conscience.

Yet, voices like Samuel Atta Akyea dismiss these elders, claiming the NPP has “spiritual roots” that make it indestructible. But even sacred trees fall when termites of arrogance eat away at their core.

🧭 Lessons from the CPP’s Collapse

Hero worship over humility : The CPP became a shrine to Nkrumah, silencing critique and stifling renewal.

: The CPP became a shrine to Nkrumah, silencing critique and stifling renewal. Youth disengagement: Young voices were sidelined, leading to apathy and eventual abandonment.

Young voices were sidelined, leading to apathy and eventual abandonment. Failure to adapt: The party clung to past glory while the nation evolved.

The NPP must not repeat these errors. Spiritual roots must be nourished by ethical leadership, generational listening, and civic humility.

🪶 Adinkra Wisdom for Renewal

Let us walk through the forest of symbols, where each Adinkra motif whispers a civic truth:

1. Eban – The Rafters of Protection

In every Ghanaian home, Eban represents the fence—the protection, the elders, the moral boundaries. The NPP once had Eban. Founders like Pianim and Tamaklo were its rafters. But today, the roof leaks. The party ignores its elders, and the youth sleep under broken beams. Without Eban, the house collapses.

2. Nkyinkyim – The Path of Transformation

Nkyinkyim is the winding path of change. It teaches that progress is not linear—it requires humility, reflection, and adaptation. The youth must walk this path, not with rebellion, but with reform. The NPP must bend or break. Transformation is not betrayal—it is survival.

3. Nkontim – The Listening Ear

Nkontim reminds us that leadership begins with listening. The elders are speaking. The youth must amplify their voice, not drown it in party slogans. The NPP must hear the heartbeat of its founders—or become deaf to its own future.

4. Eban + Nkyinkyim = Legacy

When Eban (protection) meets Nkyinkyim (transformation), we get legacy. Not loyalty to personalities, but fidelity to principles. Ghanaian youth must build this bridge—between tradition and renewal, between memory and movement.

📣 Strategic Recommendations for Youth and Civic Leaders

1. Organize Intergenerational Forums: Create platforms where elders and youth co-author the party’s future.

2. Reject Hero Worship: Demand accountability from all leaders—no one is above civic scrutiny.

3. Mobilize Civic Education: Use explainers, banners, and storytelling to teach political history and constitutional values.

4. Elevate Ethical Voices: Support leaders who blend tradition with transparency.

5. Build Legacy, Not Loyalty: Align with principles, not personalities.

🔥 Call to Action: Now or Perish Forever

Ghanaian youth, this is your moment. The NPP can either evolve or evaporate. The CPP’s fall was not inevitable—it was chosen through silence and pride. Let us not choose the same fate.

🪶 “When the elders speak, they do not shout. But their silence is thunder.”

Rise—not with noise, but with narrative. Not with rebellion, but with reform. Not with despair, but with dignity.

Retired Senior Citizen

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]

