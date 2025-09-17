Democracy cannot be sustained by rights and freedoms alone — Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has cautioned that Ghana’s democracy could face collapse if it fails to provide citizens with essential development such as roads, schools, hospitals, and jobs.

Speaking at the 2025 Democracy Dialogue in Accra on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, the President expressed concern over growing disillusionment among young people who increasingly view military rule as an alternative to democracy.

“All the Afrobarometer surveys and other surveys… in many of these surveys, they added the question, do you prefer democratic government or would you support a coup d'état? And it was frightening to notice that a lot of our young people said they would prefer to live under a military government,” he said.

Mahama stressed that democracy cannot survive on rights and freedoms alone, but must also improve people’s daily lives.

“We must deliver development because democracy without development, democracy without roads, democracy without schools, hospitals, and jobs will always be at risk,” he added.

Calling for systemic reforms, the President urged a fundamental reset of Ghana’s governance structure to rebuild public trust.

“We need a reset of our democracy. We need a reset of our economy. We need a reset of our governance. We need to make our governance accountable. And that's why I say anybody who wants to serve in public office must be prepared to account to the people,” he stated.

Mahama identified corruption, inequality, and elite capture as persistent threats to democratic stability and warned that they must be addressed urgently to prevent further alienation of the youth.

He also highlighted the disruptive influence of new media, noting its growing role in shaping public opinion and democratic engagement.

“We don't have the traditional TV and radios as the main source of information now. Anybody can put a camera in front of his face and can make a commentary on anything. And so there again, how do we accommodate the new media in democratic consolidation? Maybe that might be the topic for the next Democracy Dialogue,” he said.

The 2025 Democracy Dialogue, themed Why Democracies Die, brought together prominent African leaders, including former Nigerian Presidents Goodluck Jonathan and Olusegun Obasanjo, as well as Nigerian politician Peter Obi, to deliberate on the future of democracy on the continent.