Founder’s Day holiday on Sunday moved to Monday September 22

  Wed, 17 Sep 2025
The Ministry of the Interior has declared Monday, September 22, 2025, a public holiday in celebration of Founder’s Day.

Founder’s Day commemorates the birth of Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, which falls on Sunday, September 21.

In line with the law, when a statutory holiday coincides with a weekend, the President may shift its observance to the following weekday.

The declaration reflects recent amendments to the Act, which stipulate that holidays landing on Saturdays or Sundays be observed the following Monday.

A statement issued by the Interior Minister, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, confirmed that President John Dramani Mahama, by Executive Instrument, had directed the nationwide observance of the holiday under the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, as amended.

Earlier this year, Parliament revised Ghana’s holiday calendar. The changes reinstated July 1 as Republic Day, introduced “Shaqq Day” after Eid-ul-Fitr, scrapped August 4 as Founders’ Day, and restored September 21, Nkrumah’s birthday, as Founder’s Day.

