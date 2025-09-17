ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Oti Region: Man shot dead on his farm at Keri 

  Wed, 17 Sep 2025
Tragedy Oti Region: Man shot dead on his farm at Keri
WED, 17 SEP 2025

A man was shot dead on his farm at Keri in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, in the latest incident of violence in the area.

The Assembly Member for the Keri-Odomi Electoral Area, Madam Juliana Awasan, confirmed the death of the victim, identified as Sammy Kentenso, to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

The killing has heightened security concerns in the municipality, which has a long history of violent clashes among the Adele, Challa, and Akyode ethnic groups over land disputes and traditional festivities.

In November 2023, armed assailants opened fire at the Nkwanta central market, killing at least six people and injuring several others. A subsequent clash in January 2024 claimed 17 lives during a traditional festival.

In response to the recurring violence, successive regional ministers, including the current Oti Regional Minister, Mr. John Kwadwo Gyapong, have deployed security personnel to investigate the attacks and engage local chiefs and opinion leaders on peacebuilding measures.

A curfew has been in place in Nkwanta township since November 2023. Residents have been urged by government and security authorities to exercise restraint, lay down arms, and resort to non-violent means of resolving disputes.

There is also a total ban on carrying arms, ammunition, or offensive weapons within Nkwanta and its environs. Security agencies have warned that offenders will be arrested and prosecuted.

Meanwhile, security forces are maintaining surveillance in the area to ensure safety and restore calm.

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

41 minutes ago

Democracy cannot be sustained by rights and freedoms alone — Mahama Democracy cannot be sustained by rights and freedoms alone — Mahama

41 minutes ago

TikToker jailed 7 months for threatening President Mahama, other govt officials TikToker jailed 7 months for threatening President Mahama, other govt officials

41 minutes ago

Founder’s Day holiday on Sunday moved to Monday September 22 Founder’s Day holiday on Sunday moved to Monday September 22

1 hour ago

Ghana Road Fund sets aside GHS5billion each year for road maintenance – Mahama Ghana Road Fund sets aside GHS5billion each year for road maintenance – Mahama

1 hour ago

Dr. Kwame Nkrumah Monday, September 22 declared public holiday in observance of Founder’s Day

1 hour ago

Nkwanta North residents depend on contaminated water amidst typhoid outbreak Nkwanta North residents depend on contaminated water amidst typhoid outbreak 

1 hour ago

Ken Ohene Agyapong Lawyers, doctors, accountants, others endorse Ken Agyapong for NPP flagbearershi...

2 hours ago

Appeal Court Judge, Justice Alexander Osei Tutu Husbands can go to court to compel wives for maintenance, financial support — A...

2 hours ago

Minister for Transport, Joseph Bukari Nikpe Metro Mass and STC to receive new buses, government intervention — Transport Min...

2 hours ago

KNUST to close on September 18 in line with directive on Asantehemaa’s burial KNUST to close on September 18 in line with directive on Asantehemaa’s burial

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line