Oti Region: Man shot dead on his farm at Keri 

A man was shot dead on his farm at Keri in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, in the latest incident of violence in the area.

The Assembly Member for the Keri-Odomi Electoral Area, Madam Juliana Awasan, confirmed the death of the victim, identified as Sammy Kentenso, to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

The killing has heightened security concerns in the municipality, which has a long history of violent clashes among the Adele, Challa, and Akyode ethnic groups over land disputes and traditional festivities.

In November 2023, armed assailants opened fire at the Nkwanta central market, killing at least six people and injuring several others. A subsequent clash in January 2024 claimed 17 lives during a traditional festival.

In response to the recurring violence, successive regional ministers, including the current Oti Regional Minister, Mr. John Kwadwo Gyapong, have deployed security personnel to investigate the attacks and engage local chiefs and opinion leaders on peacebuilding measures.

A curfew has been in place in Nkwanta township since November 2023. Residents have been urged by government and security authorities to exercise restraint, lay down arms, and resort to non-violent means of resolving disputes.

There is also a total ban on carrying arms, ammunition, or offensive weapons within Nkwanta and its environs. Security agencies have warned that offenders will be arrested and prosecuted.

Meanwhile, security forces are maintaining surveillance in the area to ensure safety and restore calm.

