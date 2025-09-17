ModernGhana logo
Ghana Road Fund sets aside GHS5billion each year for road maintenance – Mahama

  Wed, 17 Sep 2025
WED, 17 SEP 2025

President John Dramani Mahama has pledged a bold commitment to Ghana’s road network, announcing that the government will dedicate GHS5 billion annually to road maintenance.

The President made the declaration at the sod-cutting ceremony for the Dawhenya-Afienya-Dodowa Road Project, one of the flagship initiatives under his ambitious infrastructure agenda known as “The Big Push.”

Explaining the scope of the plan, Mahama said the funds will be sourced from the Ghana Road Fund and applied to extensive maintenance works nationwide. These will include resurfacing, patching, rehabilitation, and other key interventions to preserve and extend the lifespan of existing roads.

“We are not only constructing new roads, but we are also going to maintain them. So every year, the Ghana Road Fund is going to put aside about GHS5billion a year for road maintenance alone. Pothole patching, desilting, grass cutting, and all the things that keep the roads in good shape,” he stated.

The announcement underscores the government’s recognition that sustainable road infrastructure requires not only new projects but also a dedicated, consistent investment in maintenance to ensure safety, accessibility, and long-term value for citizens.

