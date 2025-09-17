Appeal to Telecoms Minister: mobile money scam victims need an ombudsman!

In 2023, I wrote an open letter to the then Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, seeking redress for a ‘Vodacash’ problem that caused me to lose money, but unfortunately, there was no help for me.

My article was published online, by both Modern Ghana and GhanaWeb, under the main headline ‘My Vodacash saga: why Ghana needs a regulator for mobile money transactions’. (Vodacash was Vodafone Ghana’s mobile money service. As Vodafone Ghana has become Telecel Ghana, it’s now ‘T-Cash’.)

I forwarded the open letter to Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful herself. However, if there was a response, from her, or her office, it never reached me. (I also sent it to the Vodafone CEO.)

Moreover, the money I lost, due to a Vodacash wrongful request for my Personal Identification Number (PIN), was ‘gone with the wind’. I never got it back.

Having read the recent ordeal of a columnist of the weekly Mirror, Bernard Otabil, who fell victim to online scammers, I feel even more strongly that there needs to be a special office, dedicated to such scams, and offering assistance to victims of online thievery and fraud; including system mistakes.

Conceivably, there are cases aplenty; yet it appears it’s an industry growing unchecked.

Thus, this article is to draw the attention of Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations Mr. Samuel Nartey George to the urgent need to establish an office different from Police functions, solely to help victims of online fraud, or errors by the telecommunications companies (telcos) themselves.

To my mind, preferably it should be similar to the function of an ‘Ombudsman’: “an official appointed to investigate individuals' complaints against a company or organization…”.

The following are excerpts from Mr. Otabil’s story, as reported in the Mirror weekly of Saturday, September 13, 2025, under the headline “How pizza cost me GH¢5,848”.

Notably, Mr. Otabil’s column is titled, MONEY MATTERS, which indicates that he’s not a novice in financial transactions!

MR. OTABIL’S STORY:

“Over the past 15 years, one topic that I have used this column to address so often is the dangers of scammers or fraudsters tricking people to part with huge sums of money through mobile money fraud, phishing or investment scams.

“But a man cannot be careful enough!

“On Sunday, September 7 (2025), I fell victim to these fraudsters, scammers, losing GH¢5,848.00 in the process.

“It all started when I decided to search online for the nearest pizza joint to order from.

“Searching online, 027 098 3903 popped up as the contact for Papa’s Pizza so I went ahead to call.

“The ‘client relations officer’ of the supposed Papa’s Pizza, Tema, took me through the menu, and what I was looking for was mentioned so I felt comfortable, that I was dealing with Papa’s Pizza.

“I fell for the scam when I was asked whether I would like to pay before delivery and clicked on links to confirm the order. Within minutes, I saw withdrawals from my mobile money wallet!

“They exhausted the wallet! And the truly accomplished scammers now started trying to see whether I had a linked bank account. And they got one, withdrawing a further GHS5000 from the bank account into my mobile money wallet and then transferring these amounts to a Telecel Cash number, 020 900 2827.

“All this while, I was on the phone, frantically explaining to MTN the situation going on and the need for them to block my mobile money wallet to avoid further withdrawals.

“The speed with which MTN acted prevented further withdrawals so the last attempt the scammers made from my bank account to the mobile money wallet stayed, because they could not transfer the money to their Telecel Cash account.

“But I got some hard lessons from this experience, because expressions like “unfortunately, there is nothing we can do about it” came into the picture. What are the big lessons? First, let me pose this question:

“How safe are we when we link our mobile money wallets to our bank account?

“I have lost money, that is for sure, but the lesson gained is valuable. I have therefore delinked my mobile wallet from my bank account as I have experienced how the potential pitfall could be dire.

“The next lesson is a big one, and that is the question of how prepared the mobile money operators (the big telcos) are in dealing with fraud.

“The fraudsters seem ahead and something needs to be done about it. At some point, it was like I was trying to teach a customer representative what to do! That is not good enough!

“As I mentioned earlier, MTN did a great job with the speed with which they handled the situation by preventing further looting, and that I am grateful for. But overall, a lot more education needs to be done.

“If someone like me, highly sophisticated in my dealings online, has fallen victim to a scam, then there are a lot more people out there devastated by losses to scammers.

“The case is not ended yet, though. I am still engaging the telcos to see if there is a way the scammers could be arrested. My mission is not about the recovery of the loot but to prevent them from scamming other people.

“It is a crusade also to ensure that the telcos really get ahead of the curve and not behind, because these scammers seem to be graduating with honours from the school of scamming,” Mr. Otabil wrote.

His misfortune immediately resonated with me, because of my 2023 experience.

MY 2023 STORY:

The following is an abridged version of my open letter, published on May 30, 2023:

Dear Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister for Communications and Digitalisation,

The immense benefit of the mobile money system is not in doubt. But what seems to be missing is a regulator.

An ongoing, ordeal I am being subjected to by Vodacash has led me to the conclusion that Ghana urgently needs an Ombudsman/Ombudsperson to assist mobile money customers when there is a dispute, perhaps borrowing from the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) concept.

However, if there is already such an office in Ghana, then it should make its presence known – and felt.

My harrowing experience has compelled me to make this an open letter, in case others have also gone through a similar hassle by any mobile money service.

In short, a wrongful Vodacash prompt requesting my PIN, has caused me to lose money I can ill afford and the company doesn’t seem prepared to assist me to get a refund.

What has turned into a puzzling, drawn-out saga began this way:

On Tuesday, 9 May, 2023: I bought some items from Zodiac Pharmacy, at Dansoman Estate, Accra, paid by mobile money, using Vodacash.

Then some five minutes later, I got a prompt on my phone requesting confirmation of my ID. Thinking it was to do with the Zodiac transaction, I keyed in my PIN.

But, to my dismay, the receipt that came stated:

“Confirmed. GHS368.37

“Paid to D010000 – FIRST ATLANTIC BANK LIMITED.

“Reference: MAIN–evening.”

Clearly the prompt I had received asking for my PIN, had been sent to my phone by someone’s mistake! I had unwittingly supplied my PIN and paid a bill I knew nothing about!

But, I wondered, how on earth did someone’s transaction bill cross into my space for me to receive that prompt?

In summary:

My transaction that day was with Zodiac, and I paid them GHȼ364.00. I had not bought anything costing GHS368.37 from any entity. I have never had any business with the First Atlantic Bank. I have absolutely no idea what the “Reference: MAIN-evening” means, or relates to.

Yes, I was wrong to respond to the prompt to confirm my PIN, but how was I to know that Vodacash would facilitate a wrong request for my PIN – as evidently happened?

Nevertheless, my expectation was that when the parties to that mystery transaction, and Vodacash, had reconciled their accounts, they would realise that someone had been billed by mistake and a wrongful payment deducted; and refund me.

I reasoned that way because, for example, on the occasions when an ATM has gone faulty and money has not been dispensed despite issuing me a receipt, it doesn’t take long for my bank, the GCB Bank Ltd, to notice the error and refund my account.

But evidently, there is no such self-monitoring system with the mobile money services. It’s some three weeks now, and still no sign of my money being paid back!

Trying to lodge a complaint has been extremely tiresome. Eventually, I got through and on Wednesday, May 10, a Customer Care agent called back and assured me that they would look into the matter; and I would hear from them within five working days.

On Friday, May 12, I got a text message indicating that the problem had been solved. So, I sent a request for a refund. But there was no response.

Therefore, on Monday, May 15, I went to the Vodafone office at Dansoman Estate, Accra, to lodge my complaint in person.

Yet, as at the time of writing this article, I haven’t received any reply to three emails to Vodafone. I guess that their “your reported complaint … has been resolved” is their code for ‘we take no responsibility for this problem’. But is that fair?

My communications with Vodafone indicate that to them they don’t make mistakes; that once I had entered my PIN, the fault is mine, not theirs.

Strangely, despite having made it clear that the transaction I had initiated had been with Zodiac Pharmacy, one agent even told me that they had checked with the First Atlantic Bank and had been told that I had initiated the transaction myself, at the Unicom Chemist Ltd!

Surely, somebody at Vodacash should understand that Zodiac Pharmacy and Unicom Chemist are two very different entities?!

Clearly, Vodacash does make mistakes! It’s just that they don’t want to accept responsibility. Obviously, on May 9, if I had not just done a Vodacash transaction, I would not have received that ‘intruder’ prompt.

Definitely, if I had received a prompt out of the blue, I would have ignored it.

Thus, it appears to me that there is big loophole in the mobile money system if an unknown telephone number can enter another customer’s space, leading to a wrong prompt, causing loss to an unsuspecting customer.

In my view, my continuing ordeal demonstrates that Ghana needs a regulator or Ombudsman to ensure assistance for customers if, and when, they find themselves in my May 9 situation leading to a loss of GHȼ368.37 for no goods bought or services rendered!

Vodacash should kindly explain why I received that May 9 prompt, at that particular time. And I need my money back!

Utility services customers have the PURC to assist with complaints and, evidently, the mobile money sector, too, would benefit from having such a regulator.

Honourable Minister, who knows how many other mobile money customers have suffered similar losses, enabled by a wrongful prompt?

Sincerely,

[email protected]

FAST FORWARD TO SEPTEMBER, 2025

In Mr. Otabil’s case, it is to the credit of MTN that they acted promptly and responsibly in the matter.

In my case, yes, I was naïve, even foolish, to respond to the wrongful prompt, but my question again: HOW WAS IT POSSIBLE FOR THE WRONG PROMPT TO APPEAR ON MY PHONE?

That is a question Vodacash/Vodafone never answered. Doubtless, it was easier to stick to the self-serving mantra that once I had given my PIN, I had authorised the payment. But WHOSE SYSTEM ENABLED THAT ERROR PROMPT TO APPEAR ON MY PHONE, INSTEAD OF THE RELEVANT PHONE?

As indicates above, I never heard from the Minister, or the ministry, though Vodafone officials called; but, annoyingly, one call on June 1, 2023, was not to offer the expected explanation, but only to lecture me on what I should not have done!

A surprising find:

On September 15 (2025), as I was researching this article, I was astounded to come across in the GhanaWeb News Archives section, a Vodafone June 2, 2023 “press release” referencing my article, a response to my complaint!

The unsigned post stated, among other things: “Following an investigation, we have established that the transaction… was completed on the customer’s authorization. On receiving a PIN prompt from a merchant, the customer entered her PIN…

“The customer …(was) advised that an official complaint be made to the Ghana Police Service.”

But THAT WAS MY FIRST TIME OF FINDING OUT THAT VODAFONE HAD WRITTEN A REJOINDER! (I normally don’t check the Comments Section beyond two days after publication.)

Curiously, although my email address was under the article they were responding to, Vodafone didn’t deign to send their response to me. Why was this “press release” not copied to me? Why not offer me that courtesy?

But, more importantly, their claim that I was advised to complain to the police is beyond strange, because I DON’T REMEMEBR ANY SUCH ADVICE!

And the assertion that I had authorised the transaction was no news, because I had already stated that I gave my PIN, and the circumstances.

But apparently, the Ghana Police were to provide the answer to the question which Vodacash/Vodafone itself wouldn’t, or couldn’t, give! Bizarre, to say the least!

That question, still awaiting a response is, again: HOW DID SOMEONE’S BILL AT A DIFFFERENT PHARMACY MANAGE TO APPEAR ON MY PHONE, GENERATING A PROMPT TO ME, AT THE SAME TIME THAT I WAS PAYING MY BILL AT ANOTHER PHARMACY?

Anyway, Mr. Otabil and I are lucky to have media platforms to share our stories, but who knows how many others are being scammed daily by fraudsters, and by the acts of omission by the telcos?

Where can a hapless victim seek redress, or seek support if the offending telco has an attitude of ‘the customer is always wrong’?

I believe that in other jurisdictions, instead of blaming the unsuspecting customer for responding to what appeared to be a prompt for a purchase being made, the company would have been more interested in finding out how their system failed and WHY an intrusive prompt could appear on another phone.

So, Mr. George, especially given the increasing criminal uses of Information Technology advances, I hope the two examples cited here illustrate the deficiency.

Appointing an ombudsman, to deal with mobile money scams and other online financial complaints, should be seriously considered.