A House Divided: Volta Chiefs’ Leadership and the Contentious Paramountcy Dispute

The Volta Region House of Chiefs (VRHC) is embroiled in a heated debate over the elevation of Torgbui Samlafo IV of Atseame to paramountcy. The controversy has sparked deep divisions, competing interpretations of the Chieftaincy Act, and public debate about the limits of leadership within Ghana’s revered traditional institutions.

In 2019, Togbe Dorglo Anumah: Paramount Chief of Avenor, filed a petition at the VRHC, accusing Torgbi Sri II of Anlo of acting ultra vires by elevating Samlafo IV. The case was struck out by the Ho High Court in 2025 due to a procedural lapse.

While the case was still technically active, the then-Registrar of the VRHC, Harry Attipoe, allegedly wrote to the National House of Chiefs (NHoC) on the instructions of the VRHC President, Togbe Tepre Hodo IV. The letter encouraged the NHoC to consider Samlafo’s elevation, bypassing the usual process.

When Samlafo’s Chieftaincy Declaration form was presented to the VRHC on September 4, 2025, members took a decisive stand. In a supervised vote, they overwhelmingly rejected his registration: 33 voted “no,” 2 voted “yes,” and 15 abstained.

Instead of enforcing the vote, the VRHC leadership referred the matter back to the NHoC, suggesting that “the matter appropriately falls within the jurisdiction of the National House of Chiefs.” This position has been criticized by observers and members of the House alike.

The President of the VRHC, Togbe Tepre Hodo IV, has strongly cautioned against any attempt to misinterpret his leadership role. He has made it clear that the leadership was acting only to follow up on correspondence received from the NHoC and that any allegations of fraud or ulterior motives are unfounded.

Perceptive voices within the House have stressed that elevation of a town to paramountcy properly begins with the paramountcy where that town resides. Atseame is one of 13 clans of Avenor, not a traditional area in its own right.

The VRHC’s current hesitation is striking when compared to its handling of past disputes. In the Liati–Gbledi case, the House’s Research Committee conducted a thorough inquiry, and the membership delivered a firm ruling that ended years of conflict.

The NHoC now faces a difficult choice: whether to uphold its earlier approval, based on a disputed letter, or to respect the overwhelming decision of the VRHC membership. The decision will have long-term implications for the balance of power between national and regional chieftaincy authorities.

This debate is not about vilifying individuals but about ensuring institutional integrity and adherence to procedure. The revered Chief, Togbe Tepre Hodo IV, remains a respected figure, and there is no agenda to smear his name.

The strength of Ghana’s traditions lies not only in their age-old rituals but also in their ability to stand firm under modern scrutiny. The VRHC’s leadership must prioritize institutional integrity and adherence to procedure.

