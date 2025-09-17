Ayikoi-Otoo Ought to Have Recognized Domelevo as a Hatchet Man, Not a Former Auditor-General

If, indeed, as the Lead Counsel for Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey-Torkornoo, former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice Nii Ayikoi-Otoo has solid forensic evidence on his side that his client was wrongfully, deliberately and falsely accused of the serious charge of the Misappropriation of Travel Funds by the Head of the nation’s Judicial Establishment, then, of course, the proper thing for Mr. Ayikoi-Otoo to do is to promptly take up this matter with either the Highest Court in the ECOWAS Subregion or, better yet, the Highest Court of Human Rights on the African Continent, with the professional competence and the integrity of the Members of the Investigative Committee on the Conduct of the Ousted Chief Justice Being Seriously Called into Question.

In short, this matter must not be allowed to be put to rest anytime soon. Neither should should it be allowed to become just another patently pedestrian political “Ping-Pong” Tournament or a Political Table-Tennis Match exclusively and alternatingly rigged up between the leaderships of the presently two major political parties in the country, namely, the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Ghana’s presently main opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) - (See “ ‘I’m Surprised Domelevo Was On CJ Removal Committee and Ignored Key Evidence’ - Ayikoi Otoo” Modernghana.com 9/2/25).

The authoritative contention here is that there is incontrovertible evidence that Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey-Torkornoo could not have either criminally or flagrantly misappropriated public funds, because the latter charge upon which the CJ’s removal was primarily predicated did not pass muster, since it was the officially designated Judicial Secretary who was authorized by statute to determine the financial entitlements involved in the amount of money routinely disbursed for such conventionally established travel regime or protocol and the respective fiscal entitlements that went along with the same.

Now, what the foregoing means, in mainstream American slang, is that Chief Justice Sackey-Torkornoo has been politically vindictively railroaded by both the Anti-Judicial Establishment and infamous Jurist-Hunting and Persecuting President John “European Airbus SE Payola” Dramani Mahama. Now, regarding the preceding sobriquet, Ghanaians must bear searingly in mind that but for the prior undertaking by then Akufo-Addo-appointed Independent Special Prosecutor, Mr. Martin ABK Amidu, not to prosecute the Chief Hatchet Man who caused the summary and the historically unprecedented ouster of Chief Justice Sackey-Torkornoo in the globally infamous Class-A Felony in the European Airbus Mega-Heist Affair, at least in Ghana’s Fourth Republic, would have faced the Death Penalty.

And, of course, such capital punishment or disciplinary measure would have been fair and square, as the crime and treasonable misdeed involved was the direct and the brazen solicitation of a bribe at the felonious and the damnable expense of both the Ghanaian taxpayer and the entire institutional establishment of the Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana. For starters, in the case of Chief Justice Sackey-Torkornoo, no brazen demand or solicitation of a bribe was involved but the officially established protocol of the professional privilege of traveling abroad, albeit at the perfectly legitimate expense of the Ghanaian taxpayer.

As well, such travels as allegedly undertaken by the Chief Justice, together with her husband, Francis, a professional pharmacist, the General Public is reliably informed, was incontrovertibly etched on the statutory books, as was also a second trip undertaken with a daughter of Chief Justice Sackey-Torkornoo, unlike the globally infamous European Airbus SE Payola Affair, in which the forensically unimpeachable evidence was presented to Special Prosecutor Amidu by the Criminal Fraud Courts of at least Three Democratically Advanced Countries, namely, Britain, France and the United States of America, countries with a qualitatively far more advanced and morally credible Judicial Systems.

Plus the fact that in the Mahama Mega-Heist Affair, it was a sinister network composed of the relatives and the members of the Mahama and the Forster families, of Bole-Bamboi, in the Akufo-Addo-created Savannah Region, and their foreign racketeering representatives and agents, scandalously and savagely engaged in immitigably creaming the Ghanaian taxpayer and our national coffers, in pretty much the same manner in which the gloriously abortive Kenneth (Nana Yaw) Ofori-Atta and the Gabriel “Gabby” Asare Otchere-Darko-masterminded Agyapa Mineral Heritage Investment Mega-Heist had been rigged up, with a shell or a practically bogus Limited Liability Company of Professional Scam-Artists established for the purpose in the Democratic Republic of Post-Apartheid South Africa.

It is also damn insulting to the intelligence and the conscience of the overwhelming majority of the Ghanaian citizenry for a leader who never legitimately won any Presidential Election in the country, fair and square, to presume to be a benchmark of professional ethics by which a far more professionally competent and civically and morally more upright and an intellectually unimpeachable Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey-Torkornoo is to be measured. Of course, we all know, both per a judicially bumbling Dr. Kwadwo Afari-Gyan and the authoritative public testimony of the then General-Secretary of the then-ruling National Democratic Congress, Mr. Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia, that Ghana’s 2012 Presidential Election had not been won by the now-President John “Ballot-Snatching” Dramani Mahama.

Rather, the verdict of the globally infamous Ghana’s 2012 Presidential Election had been ATUGUBATRISTICALLY delivered on a bloody salver on behalf and in the patently undeserved and morally and politically untenable favor of the infamous “Shit-Bombing” Rawlings-appointed Minister of Communications. In the case of the December 2024 General Election, our real-time prime suspects, as globally witnessed, first-hand, on television and on social media are, of course, Messrs. Samuel “Sammy” Gyamfi, Lieutenant-Commander of the Moscow-trained “Ballot-Snatchers,” and Brigadier-General Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia.

Ultimately, the most practicable and morally redeeming alternative for President Mahama here is to promptly apologize and restore the Chief Justice to her hard-earned and well-deserved status as Head of Ghana’s Judicial Establishment or, better yet, promptly resign or expect to be violently removed from office in the offing. The criminally deliberate destruction of the age-old democratic system of Checks-and-Balances was not what the Founding Fathers and Mothers of Modern Ghana fiercely fought the British Imperialists, by laying down their very lives in more than countable instances. We did not overthrow British Imperialism to have the latter replaced by Gonja and Trokosi-Nationalist Imperialism.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]