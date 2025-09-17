ModernGhana logo
CediRates Spotlight Sept 17: Cedi trades at GHS12.21 per $1 on interbank, GHS12.73 on forex market
WED, 17 SEP 2025

The Ghanaian cedi has depreciated in value against the US dollar on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, with an average buying rate of GHS12.18 and a selling rate of GHS12.73.

At forex bureaus, the cedi is trading at GHS13.20 for dollar purchases and GHS13.50 for dollar sales.

These figures are sourced from Cedirates.com, a reliable Ghanaian platform that tracks daily currency and fuel rates.

On the Bank of Ghana interbank market, the cedi is trading at GHS12.19 for buying and GHS12.21 for selling.

For the British pound, the average forex bureau rate stands at GHS16.44 for buying and GHS17.27 for selling. The Bank of Ghana’s interbank rate for the pound is GHS16.65.

The euro is also trading at GHS14.28 for buying and GHS15.00 for selling at forex bureaus, while the interbank rate stands at GHS14.45.

In the money transfer space, LemFi and Afriex are offering dollar rates of GHS12.25 each for remittances from the US or UK to Ghana.

For the British pound, LemFi and Afriex are offering GHS16.60 and GHS16.63 respectively for remittances from the US or UK to Ghana.

Afriex and Lemfi have quoted GHS14.44 and GHS14.37 respectively for the euro for remittances from the US or UK to Ghana.

For digital subscription payments such as Netflix, Spotify, and Apple Music via Visa and Mastercard, the exchange rate is GHS13.16 each.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

