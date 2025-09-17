NPP flagbearer race: ‘I’ve paid GHS4.6 million to show I’m capable of winning’ — Dr. Adutwum

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful and Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe, Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum, has stated that he has fully paid all required fees for the party’s upcoming presidential primaries to demonstrate his readiness to lead the party.

The former Education Minister disclosed that he has settled GHS100,000 for nomination forms, GHS500,000 for filing, and an additional GHS4 million as a development levy.

Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Joy News, he explained that the payments show his financial capacity and commitment to support the NPP ahead of the constituency-level primaries.

“Party issues are party issues, but I also want your viewers to know that I’ve paid the money [GHS4.6 million] because I have to show that I’m capable of winning and the whole idea of supporting the party,” Dr. Adutwum said.

“Running primaries at the constituency level is very expensive; ballot papers and a whole lot of things that need to be done, and I think the party executives, in their wisdom, wanted us to contribute,” he added.

His remarks come after the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) recently warned that the soaring nomination and filing fees in political parties threaten Ghana’s democracy.

The think tank estimates that a candidate could spend about US$200 million to win a presidential election, a figure it says discourages ordinary citizens from contesting for high office.

Dr. Adutwum acknowledged the concerns but explained that the contribution helps the party meet logistical needs.

“Sometimes ago, about 17 people would file, so if the 600,000 is good enough money but this time, there are just five of us, and I think paying the GHS600,000 probably may not have done the trick for the party executive,” he said.

The NPP is expected to elect its flagbearer on January 31, 2026, as it seeks to reorganize and capture power from the National Democratic Congress in the 2028 general elections.