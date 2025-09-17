ModernGhana logo
GoldBod apologises after wrong photo published in gold smuggling arrest

  Wed, 17 Sep 2025
The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has publicly apologised after mistakenly publishing the wrong photograph of a suspect in a high-profile gold smuggling investigation.

In a statement signed by Prince Kwame Minkah, Media Relations Officer for the Board, and released on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, GoldBod explained that while the name and details of the suspect, Mohammed Nandoli Rafeeq, also known as Salaam, were accurate, the photo presented during its press conference was not.

The image released was in fact that of Mr. Shamlal Ahamed, Managing Director of International Operations at Malabar Gold and Diamonds, who has no connection whatsoever to the case.

“The GoldBod deeply regrets this inadvertent mistake and conveys its sincerest apologies to Mr. Shamlal Ahamed and the Malabar Gold and Diamonds company,” the statement said.

GoldBod has since published the correct photograph of Mohammed Nandoli Rafeeq, who is alleged to be involved in the smuggling network linked to RAFMOH Gold Limited and NK Bernard Enterprise.

The Board has urged all media outlets that used the wrong photo to immediately update their reports and remove the image of Mr. Ahamed to prevent further reputational damage.

