Big Push: GHS30 billion to be added to GHS14 billion in 2026 for more projects – Mahama

  Tue, 16 Sep 2025
TUE, 16 SEP 2025

President John Dramani Mahama has announced that his government will inject an extra GHS30 billion into the flagship Big Push infrastructure programme in 2026, broadening its scope to include health, education, agriculture, agribusiness, and sports.

Launching the Big Push project at Afienya in Accra on Tuesday, September 16, President Mahama disclosed that GHS13.9 billion—almost GHS14 billion—had already been earmarked for the initiative in the 2025 budget cycle. He explained, however, that most of those funds remain untouched due to procurement processes still underway.

“This year, the Minister of Finance, on my instruction, put aside GHS13.9 billion for the Big Push alone. Much of that money has not been used yet because we were still packaging and going through procurement. So we are going to roll over that money to next year,” he stated.

Building on that, the President revealed a major expansion of the programme’s funding base. “Next year, we are going to add GHS30 billion to the GHS14 billion. That is why I say payment will not be a problem,” he declared.

Mahama stressed that the enlarged programme would not only transform physical infrastructure but also accelerate Ghana’s social and economic progress. “We are adding other sectors to the Big Push, and this includes the health sector, the education sector, the agriculture sector and agribusiness, and it also includes the sports sector,” he said.

The Big Push, one of the administration’s boldest economic recovery strategies, is designed to stimulate growth, create jobs, and unlock investment opportunities across key sectors. With the new funding commitment, the initiative is expected to become a central pillar of Ghana’s development drive going into 2026.

