ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Tue, 16 Sep 2025 Headlines

'We have given Dawhenya-Afienya-Dodowa road contractor 24 months to finish' — Mahama

  Tue, 16 Sep 2025
We have given Dawhenya-Afienya-Dodowa road contractor 24 months to finish — Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has assured residents of Dawhenya, Afienya, and Dodowa that the long-awaited reconstruction of their main road corridor will be completed within 24 months as part of the government’s ambitious Big Push infrastructure programme.

The project, which covers 24.8 kilometres of the Dawhenya–Afienya–Dodowa stretch along with an additional 3 kilometres of selected town roads, has been awarded to Oswal Investment Limited.

At the sod-cutting ceremony, President Mahama commended the contractor for its outstanding record of quality and timely delivery. “On this road, as I said, is Oswal Investment Limited, and I can say with my hand on my heart that he is one of our best local contractors,” he said.

Highlighting the firm’s reputation for speed and efficiency, the President added: “The good thing is he works with speed but doesn't compromise quality, and so I want to assure the people of Dodowa-Afienya-Dawhenya, one of the best Ghanaian contractors, is doing your road.”

Although the government has given the contractor a two-year timeline, Mahama disclosed that Oswal had promised to finish earlier. “We have given him 24 months to finish, but he has whispered in my ears that he will do it in less than 24 months, and I want to assure him that payment will not be a problem,” he assured.

The Dawhenya–Afienya–Dodowa project forms part of the broader Big Push initiative, which aims to transform Ghana’s infrastructure landscape while creating jobs and boosting economic activity across key sectors.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza Many roads in bad state despite GHS40 billion debt inherited — Roads Minister

3 hours ago

Police clash with Tamale Technical University students absolutely unacceptable — NPP Youth Wing Police clash with Tamale Technical University students absolutely unacceptable —...

3 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama Every region is going to benefit from the big push programme — Mahama assures

3 hours ago

Executive Director of the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), Mary Awelana Addah Corruption fight cannot be left to government alone or reduced to sloganeering —...

3 hours ago

Big Push: GHS30 billion to be added to GHS14 billion in 2026 for more projects – Mahama Big Push: GHS30 billion to be added to GHS14 billion in 2026 for more projects –...

3 hours ago

Galamsey: Mahama focusing narrowly on economic gain against devastating environmental effects - Catholic Bishops Galamsey: Mahama focusing 'narrowly on economic gain' against devastating enviro...

3 hours ago

Railway workers threaten to strike over one year unpaid wages Railway workers threaten to strike over one year unpaid wages

3 hours ago

Auditor-General recovers GH¢10m unearned salaries Auditor-General recovers GH¢10m unearned salaries

3 hours ago

Asiedu Nketia’s ‘Thank-You Tour’ sparks speculation of presidential ambitions Asiedu Nketia’s ‘Thank-You Tour’ sparks speculation of presidential ambitions

3 hours ago

Mahama announces GNPC, Explorco to drill two new exploration wells by 2026 Mahama announces GNPC, Explorco to drill two new exploration wells by 2026

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line