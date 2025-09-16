'We have given Dawhenya-Afienya-Dodowa road contractor 24 months to finish' — Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has assured residents of Dawhenya, Afienya, and Dodowa that the long-awaited reconstruction of their main road corridor will be completed within 24 months as part of the government’s ambitious Big Push infrastructure programme.

The project, which covers 24.8 kilometres of the Dawhenya–Afienya–Dodowa stretch along with an additional 3 kilometres of selected town roads, has been awarded to Oswal Investment Limited.

At the sod-cutting ceremony, President Mahama commended the contractor for its outstanding record of quality and timely delivery. “On this road, as I said, is Oswal Investment Limited, and I can say with my hand on my heart that he is one of our best local contractors,” he said.

Highlighting the firm’s reputation for speed and efficiency, the President added: “The good thing is he works with speed but doesn't compromise quality, and so I want to assure the people of Dodowa-Afienya-Dawhenya, one of the best Ghanaian contractors, is doing your road.”

Although the government has given the contractor a two-year timeline, Mahama disclosed that Oswal had promised to finish earlier. “We have given him 24 months to finish, but he has whispered in my ears that he will do it in less than 24 months, and I want to assure him that payment will not be a problem,” he assured.

The Dawhenya–Afienya–Dodowa project forms part of the broader Big Push initiative, which aims to transform Ghana’s infrastructure landscape while creating jobs and boosting economic activity across key sectors.