'Big Push': Road contractors must secure insurance cover else we shall cash the insurance to repair the roads – Agbodza warns

  Tue, 16 Sep 2025
TUE, 16 SEP 2025

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Agbodza, has directed all contractors under the government’s Big Push infrastructure initiative to secure robust insurance cover for their projects or face stiff consequences.

At a sod-cutting ceremony in Afienya on Tuesday, September 16, the Minister made it clear that substandard work would not be tolerated. “We told contractors and consultants, everybody who will take part in the Big Push, would have to take a very good insurance cover against their projects. If you fail, we shall cash the insurance to repair the roads,” he warned.

Mr Agbodza also cautioned contractors against seeking political cover from the presidency, insisting that quality standards would be enforced without compromise.

“Mr. President [John Dramani Mahama], we beg, if any contractor comes to you and says we’re being tough on him, tell him to go back to the site and work because we shall never be tough on you for nothing. We will only ask you to do the right thing,” he stressed.

While firm on enforcement, the Minister reassured contractors that government was willing to collaborate so long as projects met the required quality benchmarks. “So all contractors, we’re your friends, but you have to do the work. Let’s build roads that last, let’s all do something we’re proud of,” he said.

The Big Push programme has set aside GH¢13.85 billion (US$892.9 million) to expand and modernise Ghana’s road network, a major plank of President Mahama’s development agenda.

