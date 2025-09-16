Many roads in bad state despite GHS40 billion debt inherited — Roads Minister

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza, has expressed concern over the deplorable state of many road networks across Ghana despite what he described as a huge debt inherited from the previous administration.

He said the current government inherited about GHS40 billion in arrears owed to contractors, yet there is little evidence of the massive expenditure on the ground.

Speaking at the launch of the government’s Big Push infrastructure programme on Tuesday, September 16, Mr. Agbodza said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government remains committed to fixing the country’s roads.

He noted that Ghanaians sent a clear message in the 2024 elections that they wanted a government that would address their pressing concerns.

“When we went round the 16 regions, it was difficult to see what the money was spent on,” he stated.

“Your Excellency, including this morning, I heard people complaining about their roads. We had two sessions of road interventions prior to your accession to the presidency, but despite all that, Mister President, you made a bold commitment to institute an intervention that will go down in history as the biggest single effort to improve our roads,” he added.

Kwame Agbodza, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for Adaklu further described the Big Push as a concrete policy and not a campaign slogan.

“The Big Push is not a campaign promise; it is a bold intervention by your government. And, Mister President, let no one be deceived—we shall implement the push, and the results will be there for everybody to see,” he assured.