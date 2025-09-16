ModernGhana logo
Police clash with Tamale Technical University students absolutely unacceptable — NPP Youth Wing

TUE, 16 SEP 2025

The Youth Wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has condemned the violent clash between police and students of the Tamale Technical University, describing it as “absolutely unacceptable and undemocratic.”

Students of the university staged a demonstration to protest persistent fee hikes and the collection of a “developmental levy” without any visible improvements on campus.

According to reports, at least three students were injured on Tuesday during an altercation with security officers at the school’s entrance.

Reacting in a statement on Tuesday, September 16, and signed by NPP National Youth Organiser Salam Mustapha, the party’s youth wing said the incident violated the students’ rights.

“The National Youth Wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has learnt with total shock and seen videos of violence unleashed on the students of Tamale Technical University (TaTU).

“The students were exercising their rights to demand accountability and better welfare from their institution. The use of arbitrary force on unarmed students and student leaders is absolutely unacceptable, undemocratic, and deserves outright condemnation from all Ghanaians,” the statement read in part.

The youth wing called for calm among students and authorities and urged both sides to engage in dialogue to resolve the issues that led to the protest.

The statement further appealed to the Inspector-General of Police to call the Northern Regional Police Command to order and ensure that officers responsible for the violence are held accountable.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

