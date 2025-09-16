ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Every region is going to benefit from the big push programme — Mahama assures

Headlines President John Dramani Mahama
TUE, 16 SEP 2025
President John Dramani Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has assured Ghanaians that the Big Push infrastructure programme will benefit all 16 regions of the country.

He explained that the various projects were selected to improve roads linking regional and district capitals, as well as to ease transportation in major food-producing areas.

Speaking at a sod-cutting ceremony for projects in Dodowa, Afienya and Dawhenya on Tuesday, September 16, the President said similar ceremonies will be held in five other locations.

“Every region is going to benefit from its share of the Big Push programmes. Now somebody will ask, what’s the criteria for choosing those projects? Our first priority was to take roads that connect one regional capital to another. We believe it should be easy for people to travel from one capital to another capital.

“Then our second priority was to select roads that link district to district. We have 261 districts in Ghana, and so we believe that adjoining districts should have good roads linking their capitals to each other. The third priority was to give attention to food-producing and industrial areas. So we selected all the major food-growing areas in the country, looked at the roads in those areas, and targeted them for the Big Push. That has been the criteria with which we have selected the roads,” the President said.

“Today’s sod-cutting is the first, but we’re going to cut sod in five different areas to mark the start of the whole Big Push programme. And so today, the people of Dodowa, Afienya and Dawhenya, you are making history by being the first to kick off the programme,” he added.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza Many roads in bad state despite GHS40 billion debt inherited — Roads Minister

1 hour ago

Police clash with Tamale Technical University students absolutely unacceptable — NPP Youth Wing Police clash with Tamale Technical University students absolutely unacceptable —...

1 hour ago

President John Dramani Mahama Every region is going to benefit from the big push programme — Mahama assures

1 hour ago

Executive Director of the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), Mary Awelana Addah Corruption fight cannot be left to government alone or reduced to sloganeering —...

1 hour ago

Big Push: GHS30 billion to be added to GHS14 billion in 2026 for more projects – Mahama Big Push: GHS30 billion to be added to GHS14 billion in 2026 for more projects –...

1 hour ago

Galamsey: Mahama focusing narrowly on economic gain against devastating environmental effects - Catholic Bishops Galamsey: Mahama focusing 'narrowly on economic gain' against devastating enviro...

1 hour ago

Railway workers threaten to strike over one year unpaid wages Railway workers threaten to strike over one year unpaid wages

1 hour ago

Auditor-General recovers GH¢10m unearned salaries Auditor-General recovers GH¢10m unearned salaries

1 hour ago

Asiedu Nketia’s ‘Thank-You Tour’ sparks speculation of presidential ambitions Asiedu Nketia’s ‘Thank-You Tour’ sparks speculation of presidential ambitions

1 hour ago

Mahama announces GNPC, Explorco to drill two new exploration wells by 2026 Mahama announces GNPC, Explorco to drill two new exploration wells by 2026

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line