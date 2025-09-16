Every region is going to benefit from the big push programme — Mahama assures

President John Dramani Mahama has assured Ghanaians that the Big Push infrastructure programme will benefit all 16 regions of the country.

He explained that the various projects were selected to improve roads linking regional and district capitals, as well as to ease transportation in major food-producing areas.

Speaking at a sod-cutting ceremony for projects in Dodowa, Afienya and Dawhenya on Tuesday, September 16, the President said similar ceremonies will be held in five other locations.

“Every region is going to benefit from its share of the Big Push programmes. Now somebody will ask, what’s the criteria for choosing those projects? Our first priority was to take roads that connect one regional capital to another. We believe it should be easy for people to travel from one capital to another capital.

“Then our second priority was to select roads that link district to district. We have 261 districts in Ghana, and so we believe that adjoining districts should have good roads linking their capitals to each other. The third priority was to give attention to food-producing and industrial areas. So we selected all the major food-growing areas in the country, looked at the roads in those areas, and targeted them for the Big Push. That has been the criteria with which we have selected the roads,” the President said.

“Today’s sod-cutting is the first, but we’re going to cut sod in five different areas to mark the start of the whole Big Push programme. And so today, the people of Dodowa, Afienya and Dawhenya, you are making history by being the first to kick off the programme,” he added.