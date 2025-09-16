Mr President, you may ask Gyampoh et Al.: A state of emergency is crucial in the galamsey fight!

We cannot deny or ignore the fact that the unpatriotic Ghanaians and their criminally-minded foreign counterparts are disgustingly stealing our mineral resources, terrorising the indigenes, and at the same time destroying the lands and water bodies.

Let me crave your indulgence just a moment longer and pose: which independent country on this planet (Earth) would its politicians, regulators, and law enforcement bodies sit idly while some obstreperous Ghanaians and their criminally-minded foreign counterparts despoil its natural resources and destroy the environment?

Much as I do not want to accept the widely held notion that politics is a dirty game, it would not be farfetched to suggest that the political terrain is full of manipulating geezers.

Suffice it to say, political manipulators are not limited to Africa. It is a global phenomenon, as a matter of fact.

However, in my humble view, it is our part of the world (Africa), where political gimmicks and insobrieties are so prevalent.

Perhaps, this is so because we have greater number of unlettered folks, many of whom cannot choose between tricksters and morally upright politicians.

Considering the deleterious effects of illegal mining activities, it was not out of place for a group of Ghanaians to come out and emit their displeasure and threaten to stage demonstrations or go on strike if the then Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration refuse to declare a state of emergency in the galamsey fight.

It was against such backdrop that I was in complete acquiescence with some workers, including the University Teachers Association of Ghana who threatened to go on strike over the then administration’s perceived lacklustre approach in fighting the canker.

So I am just wondering if a certain Proff. Gyampo and his minions, who were extremely aggrieved and vociferous over the galamsey menace prior to the 2024 general elections, have seen the squeamishly ugly scenes in our rivers and forests?

Apparently, Proff. Gyampo has since been given a lucrative appointment at Ghana Shippers Authority and I guess has no time to ventilate his fury in condemnation over the galamsey menace.

In fact, I was in complete acquiescence with Proff. Gyampoh and cohorts for demanding a state of emergency on the fight against illegal mining, and I am still in support with such a crucial intervention.

In his recent meet the press gathering, President Mahama made it clear to Ghanaians that he has not exhausted all the necessary interventions in the galamsey fight and therefore the state of emergency is not needed at present.

The all-important question every concerned citizen or denizen should be asking then is: why were they forcefully pushing for a state of emergency during Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration?

Well, if we think a state of emergency is not warranted in the galamsey fight, then we are deluding ourselves.

Let us face it, the galamsey menace is more serious than the insidious coronavirus, and therefore a state of emergency is not negotiable in combating the criminals in illegal mining who are wickedly destroying our lands and rivers, and poisoning us with mercury and cyanide .

The boisterous brats are well-prepared, and routinely carry out their illegal activities with military precisions, can strike as lighting, and as deadly and destructive as molten magma.

Given the criminal intent of the unscrupulous illegal miners , we are, more than ever, urgently required our military power to combat the menace of the stubbornly obdurate nation wreckers.

The exposure to noxious mercury in Ghana as a result of illegal mining activities remains a serious health problem and we cannot continue to live in a denial.

Mephitic mercury use in artisanal and small-scale gold mining is extremely harmful and its health effects on society are significantly worrying(WHO,2017).

Approximately 15% of the world's gold is produced by artisanal and small-scale miners, many of whom use mercury and other toxic substances to extract the minerals from rivers and underneath the ground (BBC, 2013).

Unfortunately, unlike some other West African countries, Ghana allows mercury use in mining.

Mercury is freely available in shops and can be bought with a canister, bottle, or as a ball wrapped in a plastic cling film. Much of it has been allegedly brought in by Chinese miners.

Ghana has an estimated one million small-scale gold miners (Galamseyers), and they commonly use mercury to process gold.

They mix the mercury with the ore to create a gold-mercury amalgam, and then burn the mercury off so the raw gold remains.

The problems stemming from mercury use don’t stop at exposure from inhalation. Once used for gold processing, mercury-contaminated water is often dumped on the ground, polluting Ghana’s rivers and lakes, and poisoning its fish and those who eat them(HRW, 2014).

A typical example of toxic mercury contamination impacting negatively on public health happened in Minamata, Japan, between 1932 and 1968, where a factory producing acetic acid discharged waste liquid into Minamata Bay.

The discharge included high concentrations of methylmercury. The bay was rich in fish and shellfish, providing the main livelihood for local residents and fishermen from other areas.

Somehow, many years passed without no one realising that the fish were contaminated with mercury, and that it was causing a strange disease in the local community and in other districts.

At least 50 000 people were affected to some extent and more than 2000 cases of Minamata disease were identified.

Unfortunately, Minamata disease escalated in the 1950s, with severe cases of brain damage, paralysis, incoherent speech and delirium (WHO, 2017).

Minamata disease, also known as Chisso-Minamata disease, is a neurological syndrome caused by severe mercury poisoning. Symptoms include ataxia, numbness in the hands and feet, general muscle weakness, narrowing of the field of vision and damage to hearing and speech. In extreme cases, insanity, paralysis, coma and death follow within weeks of the onset of symptoms. A congenital form of the disease can also affect foetuses (See: www.bu.edu/sustainability/minamata-disease).

As a bio-accumulative and toxic pollutant, when released into the atmosphere, mercury dissolves in water laid sediments and it can be consumed by fish and other animals and then ended up in the food chain of humans (Merem, Wesley, Isokpehi et al. 2016).

In that sense, toxic mercury pollution poses an enormous public health hazard and environmental risk(Merem, Wesley, Isokpehi et al. 2016).

We should not lose sight of the fact that state of emergency is regulated strictly under the international human rights law, specifically, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, in which the authorities are obliged to justify such restrictions upon rights.

Make no mistake, the situation presented by the illegal mining activities requires the government to take extraordinary measures to protect the health and well-being of the Ghanaians.

Of course, even in a public emergency, the declaration of a state of emergency needs to be based on the rule of law.

Emergency powers should be used within the parameters provided by international human rights law, particularly the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), which acknowledges that States may need additional powers to address exceptional situations such as the illegal mining activities.

Needless to say, such powers should be time-bound and only exercised on a temporary basis with the aim to restoring a state of normalcy.

It is also worth reminding the government that even without formally declaring a state of emergency, Ghana can adopt exceptional measures to protect public health that may restrict certain human rights.

These restrictions must meet the requirements of legality, necessity and proportionality, and be non-discriminatory.

More so, the derogation of certain civil and political rights is only allowed under specific situation of emergency such as galamsey that “threaten the life of the nation” ( OHCHR).

Interestingly, Article 4 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights(ICCPR) directs that in the event of public emergency such as galamsey, which may threaten the existence of a nation, such sovereign state may take measures derogating its obligations, provided that such measures are not inconsistent with their other obligations under international law, and do not involve discrimination solely on the ground of race, colour, sex, language, religion or social origin.

Suffice it to stress that derogation is not permitted under any circumstances on Articles 6, 7, 8 (paragraphs I and II), 11, 15, 16 and 18 of ICCPR(UN 1966).

This is because the rights encapsulated in the preceding articles are non-derogable(cannot be suspended), which include the right to life, free from torture, free from slavery, unlawful arrest and detention, equal recognition everywhere before the law, and right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion (UN 1966).

Moreover, Article 21 of the ICCPR stresses that ‘the right of peaceful assembly shall be recognized. No restrictions may be placed on the exercise of this right other than those imposed in conformity with the law and which are necessary in a democratic society in the interests of national security or public safety’.

Whereas Article 22.1 emphasises that every member of the human family ‘shall have the right to freedom of association with others, including the right to form and join trade unions for the protection of his interests’.

Article 22.2 stresses that ‘no restrictions may be placed on the exercise of this right other than those which are prescribed by law and which are necessary in a democratic society in the interests of national security or public safety’ (UN 1966).

Based on the preceding provisions, we can draw an inference that human rights are not absolute: there is permitted abridgement.

Indeed, some rights, such as freedom of movement, freedom of expression or freedom of peaceful assembly may be subject to restrictions for public health reasons, even in the absence of a state of emergency (ICCPR 1966).

The restrictions, however, must meet the following requirements: Legality: The restriction must be “provided by law”. This means that the limitation must be contained in a national law of general application, which is in force at the time the limitation is applied.

The law must not be arbitrary or unreasonable, and it must be clear and accessible to the public.

The restriction must be necessary for the protection of one of the permissible grounds stated in the ICCPR, which include public health, and must respond to a pressing social need such as the galamsey menace.

The restriction must be proportionate to the interest at stake, i.e. it must be appropriate to achieve its protective function; and it must be the least intrusive option among those that might achieve the desired result.

No restriction shall discriminate contrary to the provisions of international human rights law (OHCHR).

Let me humbly submit that given the pernicious and diffused effect of the illegal mining activities, the government could be justified in its restrictions upon rights in the declaration of a state of emergency.

K. Badu, UK.

[email protected]