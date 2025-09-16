Reassessing Ghana’s Industrial Foundations For Sustainable Growth

After independence in 1957 Ghana pursued an ambitious, state-led modernization under Kwame Nkrumah.

The First Republic rapidly expanded infrastructure, education, and state-owned enterprises (GIHOC, State Construction Corporation, Public Works Department, Ghana Highways, State Fishing Corporation, Cooperative Department, Social Welfare programs), aiming to transform a largely agrarian economy into an industrial one and to build human capital for sustained growth.

By the late 1960s that trajectory stalled.

A mix of external shocks (notably cocoa price collapse), macroeconomic mismanagement, political instability (the 1966 coup and successive regimes), and policy shifts weakened gains.

International financial prescriptions and conditionalities—often associated with the IMF/World Bank—encouraged privatization, fragmentation, and “decoupling” of state institutions.

Foundational Acts that created institutions were rarely reviewed or updated.

Institutional memory—retired public professionals, engineers and managers with tacit knowledge—was left untapped.

The result: many once potent public institutions atrophied or were sidelined, vocational and cooperative systems withered, and the coherence needed for industrial deepening dissipated.

How can Ghana

(a) diagnosis of what from the First Republic actually worked,

(b) recover and adapt those gains to contemporary realities, and

(c) redesign public institutions and policy-making so industrialization and inclusive development are sustainably revived rather than repeatedly undermined by short-term politics or externally prescribed frameworks?

Analysis and strategic recommendations:

Key findings (diagnostic)-

1. Real achievements under Nkrumah: state-capacity building (large public enterprises), heavy infrastructure (Tema port, motorway), human-capital investments (technical education), and coordinated industrial planning.

2. Structural weaknesses exposed in late 1960s: vulnerability to export-price shocks; limited fiscal buffers; politicization of the public sector; weak accountability and commercial discipline in some SOEs.

3. Policy displacement: IMF/WB-era conditionalities promoted downsizing, privatization, and institutional fragmentation that often-sacrificed long-term industrial capabilities for short-term macro stability.

4. Institutional amnesia: laws establishing institutions were not systematically reviewed; retired professionals’ knowledge was lost; routine institutional learning mechanisms were absent.

5. Sectoral decay: cooperative development, vocational training, and welfare-linked livelihoods (women’s skills programs, vocational training for the disabled) declined, removing important inclusive-development levers.

The way forward:

Short term (0–18 months)

1. Create a *“College of Retired Public Professionals” (CRPP)* as a statutory advisory body to harvest tacit knowledge, produce oral histories, and provide rapid technical reviews of critical sectors (construction, highways, public works, fisheries, cooperatives, vocational training). Mandate: 1) rapid institutional audit, 2) prioritized action briefs for ministers, 3) mentoring placements into public projects.

2. Commission a legal review of foundational Acts for key institutions (SCC, GHA, PWD, State Housing, GIHOC, Cooperative Department).

Goal: identify outdated provisions, structural blockers, and opportunities to modernize governance and commercial rules.

3. Set up a public SOE performance audit (transparent, time-bound) to separate inefficient legacy liabilities from strategic, reformable enterprises that can be retooled for industrial policy.

Medium term (18–48 months)-

1. Reintegrate strategic public infrastructure capacity.

Where the market failed to deliver national-scale coordination (ports, highways, state housing, public works), reconstitute lean, commercially disciplined public agencies with strong procurement and technical capacity.

2. Revive vocational and cooperative systems by investing in modular TVET tied to local industry demand and re-energizing the Cooperative Department as a facilitator of community-based supply chains (agri-processing, small-scale construction inputs).

3. Institutionalize inter-generational knowledge transfer: formal secondments, temporary advisory roles for retirees, and a national digital repository of project files, blueprints, and lessons learned.

Long term (48+ months)-

1. Adopt a sovereign industrial strategy that uses a mix of public investment, selective state ownership, regulation and incentives to catalyze upstream and downstream value chains (agro-processing, light manufacturing, construction inputs).

2. Adopt a sovereign industrial strategy that uses a mix of public investment, selective state ownership, regulation and incentives to catalyze upstream and downstream value chains (agro-processing, light manufacturing, construction inputs).

3. Design development financing aligned with national priorities: negotiate borrowing and partnerships using contracts and conditionalities that preserve policy space for industrial policy, procurement localization, and capacity building.

4. Embed continuous institutional review: statutory five-year reviews of Acts that created major bodies; mandatory sunset/renewal clauses for large public programs; parliamentary technical committees empowered with independent expert support.

Governance and safeguards-

1. Transparency & accountability: link SOE support to clear KPIs, independent boards, public audits, and clawback mechanisms for misuse.

2. Depoliticization mechanisms: merit-based recruitment, fixed-term professional CEO appointments for strategic agencies, and stronger civil-service protections for technical cadres.

3. Evidence-based policy: use CRPP outputs and the institutional audits to design pilot programs before national rollout.

Quick wins (examples of measurable deliverables)-

1. CRPP established by ministerial instrument within 6 months; first 3 audit briefs delivered within 9 months.

2. Legal reviews of 5 priority Acts completed within 12 months with proposed amendment bills.

3. A revived Cooperative Department pilot (3 regions) re-designed to support 30 agri-processing SMEs within 18 months.

Broader narrative & international posture-

• Treat interactions with IMF/WB and other partners as negotiable: build a credible national strategy, backed by data and accountability, that explains why certain forms of conditionality inhibit long-term industrialization—and propose alternative, measurable safeguards that satisfy creditors while preserving strategic policy space.

Ghana’s early post-independence industrial push created lasting physical and human-capital legacies.

What followed in the late 1960s and after was not simply technical failure but a combination of external shocks, policy frameworks that eroded state capability, and chronic institutional forgetfulness.

The remedy is not nostalgia but pragmatic institutional recovery: harvest and codify institutional memory, audit and modernize foundational laws and agencies, selectively rebuild public capacity where markets fail to coordinate national-scale industrialization, and negotiate financing on terms that protect developmental policy space.

A focused, time-bound program—beginning with a “ *College of Retired Public Professionals”* and paired legal and performance audits—offers a practical route to reconnect Ghana’s historic gains with a realistic strategy for renewed industrial growth.

May "National Conscience" be restored.

May the "Cultural Maintenance" of state properties resonate once again (ie- The yearly maintenance of the Tema-Accra Motorway, could reduce huge damages on the road).

May the once beautifully planned city of Tema, not be converted into a slum.

Benjamin Anyagre Aziginaateeg,

Chief Executive Officer.

AfriKan Continental Union Consult -ACUC-

Ghana